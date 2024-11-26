Global Cobalt-Free Batteries Market Set For 13.8% Growth, Reaching $2.22 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clonazepam Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The cobalt-free batteries market has displayed steady growth in recent years. From a market size of $1.16 billion in 2023, it is expected to expand to $1.32 billion in 2024, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.7%. This development during the historical period can be attributed to rising environmental concerns, the surge in the adoption of electric vehicles, the decrease in cobalt prices, increased regulatory pressure to lessen environmental impact, heightened consumer awareness about ethical sourcing, and the substantial investment in battery technology advancements.

Where Does the Cobalt-Free Batteries Market Stand to Grow in the Foreseeable Future?

Looking ahead, the cobalt-free batteries market is predicted to grow at an even more rapid pace. It is estimated to hit a market size of $2.22 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.8%. This expected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increased demand for energy storage capacity in grid systems, advancements in solid-state battery technology, government incentives promoting green technology, as well as a rise in energy storage needs for renewable energy sources and a growing focus on reducing carbon emissions. Immerse yourself in the most in-depth market analysis with a detailed sample report:

How Is Artificial Intelligence AI Expected To Impact the Market?

Further, the implementation and increased adoption of artificial intelligence AI, representing the simulation of human intelligence by machines - particularly computer systems- is anticipated to propel the market's growth further. The adoption of AI leads to heightened efficiency, improved decision-making, automation of repetitive tasks, and valuable insights from large data sets-thereby leading to cost-efficiency and innovation across various industries. For instance, as stated in Slack's new global Workforce Index published by Salesforce UK Limited in June 2024, AI usage in UK workplaces escalated by 66% in September 2023 and by another 18% at the onset of 2024, underscoring the growing influence of artificial intelligence in this market.

Obtain the complete and latest data analysis in a comprehensive market report:

Which Key Industry Players are Making Significant Contributions to the Cobalt-Free Batteries Market?

Key industry players overseeing the cobalt-free batteries market continue to advance innovations such as high-power performance cobalt-free batteries designed to mitigate environmental concerns associated with traditional battery technologies. For example, in November 2023, Toshiba Corporation, a Japan-based electronics company, launched a new cobalt-free lithium-ion battery equipped with a cobalt-free, high-potential cathode containing low levels of nickel - addressing major supply chain and cost issues.

How Is the Cobalt-Free Batteries Market Segmented?

The cobalt-free batteries market has been segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries, Lithium Manganese Oxide Batteries

2 By Application: Transportation, Solar-Powered Lighting Systems, Other Applications

3 By End-Use: Electronic Vehicles, Energy Storage

This clear segmentation allows for better understanding of the market dynamics and facilitates effective strategization for companies looking to enter or grow in this market.

Browse More Similar Reports –

Batteries Global Market Report 2024



Alkaline Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2024



Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Report 2024



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and more than 60 geographies. Coupling data from 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders, our reports offer comprehensive, insightful and up-to-date market analysis.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.