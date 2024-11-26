Global Construction Film Market Set For 4.8% Growth, Reaching $21.5 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Construction Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The construction film market has witnessed steady growth in recent years. The market size is expected to increase from $17.13 billion in 2023 to $17.86 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include infrastructure projects, building renovations and repairs, the rising demand for green building and sustainability, increasing regulatory compliance, urbanization, and population growth.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global Construction Film Market?

The construction film market is forecast to continue its steady growth in the coming years. The market size is projected to reach $21.5 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing digital construction workflows, circular economy practices, construction safety standards, emerging market growth, and adaptation to changing climate conditions. The industry is expected to witness trends such as weather-resistant films, energy-efficient films, anti-microbial properties, customized film solutions, smart construction films, and increasing popularity of green buildings.

Explore more details about the global construction film market in a comprehensive sample report:



What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Construction Film Market?

The increasing popularity of green buildings is expected to be a significant driver of the construction film market. Green buildings, which are designed to lower operating costs, assist in natural resource conservation, provide better energy efficiency, and improve productivity, have increased the usage of construction films in green building projects due to their high durability and low production costs. According to the World Green Building Trends, 47% of industry respondents plan to make the majority of their projects green by 2021, further strengthening the market's growth prospects.

To get a more profound understanding of the construction film market, pre-book the full report at:



Which Market Leaders Are Behind The Growth Of The Construction Film Market?

Key industry players in the construction film market include Raven Engineered Films, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp., Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, The RKW Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, Scientific Kit Corporation, Siliconature Spa, Mondi plc, Dow Inc., 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Polifilm GmbH, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Uflex Limited, Garware Polyester Limited, Cosmo Films Limited, Flex Films USA Inc., Innovia Films, Taghleef Industries LLC, Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG, Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Amcor plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Novolex Holdings Inc., Sigma Plastics Group, AEP Industries Inc., Poly-America L.P., Atlantis Plastics Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Construction Film Market?

Advancements in construction film production offer an opportunity to expand their usage in the construction industry. Key players are now focused on enhancing barrier protection. For instance, in 2021, Cosmo Films, an India-based manufacturing company providing bi-axially oriented polypropylene films BOPP, launched an Enhanced Metalized BOPP Film. This film is designed for packaging applications requiring moisture and oxygen barrier properties and can be used as a sandwich layer in multilayer laminates.

How Is The Global Construction Film Market Segmented?

The construction film market stretches across three primary segments:

1 By Type: LDPE And LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA

2 By Application: Protection And Barrier, Decorative

3 By End User Industry: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Construction Film Market?

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the construction films market in 2023. The continents spanned in the construction film market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Construction Toys Global Market Report 2024



Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2024



Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2024



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.