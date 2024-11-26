Lucretia Hughes Veterans For America First Interview With General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Gets Almost 5 Million Views VFAF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lucretia Hughes VFAF National Ambassador

Lucretia Hughes interview Statistics

Retired Brigadier General Chris Walker VFAF Ambassador

VFAF by Lucretia Hughes interview with General Christopher "Mookie" Walker gets almost 5 million views on GFC TV Roku

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Educational ProjectsACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lucretia Hughes is a National Ambassador for VFAF Veterans for America First and part of the Georgia State Chapter leadership team.Hughes is nationally known for her daily show GFC TV featured on the OTTU Network. The broadcast is shared on ROKU, Amazon and other platforms. Hughes is also a highly sought after conservative speaker that was invited by General Flynn to speak at one of his events where the national live views spiked during her speech.Hughes, a long time Georgia activist, gained national notoriety testifying before congress in 2022 supporting Second Amendment rights. In 2016 Hughes lost her 19-year-old son, Emmanuel, to gun violence yet she stands as a strong advocate for gun rights.Newly Appointed VFAF National Ambassador Retired Brigadier General Chris Walker appeared on the Real News with Lucretia Hughes show November 22, 2024, where his segment with Lucretia reached 4,892,386 views on the OTTU network platform and partnersSee Website:In other VFAF News:The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer, directed by Stan Fitzgerald.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

General Chris "Mookie" Walker joins VFAF interview with Lucretia Hughes Veterans for America First

