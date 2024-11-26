(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Flow Cytometer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8170.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amphasys AG, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cytek Biosciences Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. And Co. KG, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, OLS OMNI Life Science GmbH and Co. KG, On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., Sartorius AG, Sony Group Corp., Stratedigm Inc., Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Union Biometrica Inc.

Market Driver

The Flow Cytometer Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for multiparametric data analysis in various industries. Stem cell cultures and fluorescent-labeled antibodies are key applications driving market expansion. Flow cytometry is used extensively in the research and diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, HIV, and autoimmune disorders. FlowMetric Life Sciences, innovators in flow cytometry, provide instruments, software, and flow cytometry services for drug discovery and cell line development. Flow cytometry techniques like Western blotting, immunohistochemistry, and microscopy complement the analysis. Accessories like fluorochrome combinations, liquid handling robotics, and bead-based assays expand the capabilities of flow cytometry. The market caters to biotechnology, life science, and biopharmaceutical research activities, offering point-of-care diagnostics for tuberculosis, sexually transmitted diseases, and other infectious diseases. Digital signal processing enhances data analysis solutions, while cellular diagnostics and immunodeficiency disorders are other major applications. Flow cytometry instruments include microfluidic flow cytometry and PCR, and antibody-based testing is a significant trend.



Flow cytometry, a laboratory technique used for analyzing and sorting cells, has seen significant advancements in automation over the past few decades. Manual sample preparation and loading have been replaced with instruments that automate these processes. These devices feature digital interfaces and store processed information, reducing the need for human intervention. Integration with other devices and processes increases flexibility, enables continuous sample flow, and decreases processing time and supervision. Modern laboratory equipment can be integrated into a digital ecosystem, ensuring a seamless transition between processes.



Market Challenges



Flow

cytometry is a crucial technology in life sciences and biotechnology industries for analyzing cells. It allows for the measurement of multiple parameters, including the use of fluorescent-labeled antibodies and compounds, on single cells. However, handling multiparametric data can be challenging. Stem cell cultures also pose unique difficulties. Flow cytometers, instruments, accessories, and software are essential tools for this technique. In cancer, HIV, and other diseases like leukemia and lymphoma, flow cytometry plays a significant role in diagnosis and drug discovery services. Flow cytometry innovators and contract service providers offer flow cytometry analysis for immune cells, cell line development, and cellular diagnostics. Parameters like digital signal processing and fluorochrome combinations enhance the technology's capabilities. FlowMetric Life Sciences, liquid handling robotics, and microfluidic flow cytometry are recent advancements. Applications include clinical testing labs, PCR, antibody-based testing, and point-of-care diagnostics for diseases like tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases. The flow

cytometer market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced analytical tools in drug discovery and development for infectious and chronic diseases. Flow cytometers are essential instruments in this process, offering precise and accurate data. However, the high cost of these instruments poses a challenge to market expansion. Prices range from USD100,200 to USD500,200 for a single unit, with additional expenses for reagents, markers, consumables, and accessories. This investment is justified by the valuable data generated, but it remains a significant consideration for research organizations and pharmaceutical companies.

Segment Overview

This flow cytometer market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Reagents and consumables

1.2 Instruments 1.3 Others



2.1 Pharmaceutical industry

2.2 Health and diagnostic centers 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Reagents and consumables- The global flow cytometer market is driven by the essential role of reagents and consumables in various applications across clinical diagnostics, research, and biopharmaceutical industries. Reagents, including fluorescently labeled antibodies, viability dyes, and calibration beads, enhance cellular property detection and quantification. Innovation in reagent composition leads to more effective products for molecular and cellular biology studies. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad Laboratories are key vendors offering a wide range of assays, antibodies, and reagents for flow cytometry. The market growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in personalized medicine, and research activities in immunology and cancer biology. High-quality consumables ensure sample integrity and accurate flow cytometric analyses. Investments in new antibody and Deoxo-Fluor reagents will further drive demand.

Research Analysis

Flow cytometry is a powerful analytical technique used in various fields of life science, biotechnology, and biopharmaceutical research activities. This technique enables the analysis of multiparametric data from individual cells using fluorescent-labeled antibodies or compounds. Stem cell cultures are increasingly utilizing flow cytometry for characterization and sorting. Control parameters such as forward and side scatter are used to identify and exclude debris and aggregates. Data analysis solutions help researchers make sense of the complex data generated. Flow cytometry services offer expertise and equipment for those without access to their own instruments. Flow cytometry is used in the diagnosis and research of various diseases, including autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, and cancer, as well as immunodeficiency disorders. Techniques such as Western blotting, immunohistochemistry, microscopy, and PCR are often used in conjunction with flow cytometry. Microfluidic flow cytometry and antibody-based testing are emerging applications. Flow cytometer instruments continue to advance, offering increased sensitivity, speed, and multiplexing capabilities.

Market Research Overview

Flow cytometry is a powerful analytical technology used to measure and analyze the physical and chemical characteristics of cells, including their size, shape, and the presence of specific markers. This technique employs the use of flow cytometers, instruments that pass single cells in suspension through a laser beam, exciting fluorescent-labeled antibodies or compounds attached to the cells. Multiparametric data is generated, allowing for the simultaneous measurement of multiple parameters. Stem cell cultures and immune cells are common applications, with flow cytometry playing a crucial role in cancer, HIV, leukemia, lymphoma, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and drug discovery services. Flow cytometry analysis is essential for cell line development, immunodeficiency disorders, and biotechnology research activities. Innovations in flow cytometry include microfluidic flow cytometry, digital signal processing, point-of-care diagnostics, and cell-based flow cytometry. Accessories, software, and bead-based assays are also integral components of the flow cytometry ecosystem. FlowMetric Life Sciences and other contract service providers offer flow cytometry services to researchers and clinical testing labs. Fluorochrome combinations, liquid handling robotics, and PCR are additional tools used in conjunction with flow cytometry for various applications, including drug development activities and antibody-based testing for diseases like tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Reagents And Consumables



Instruments

Others

End-user



Pharmaceutical Industry



Health And Diagnostic Centers

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

