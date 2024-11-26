(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., EcoSynthetix Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., General Industrial Polymers, Hansol Holdings, JSR Corp., Jubilant Industries Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mallard Creek Polymers, MCTRON Inc., NANTEX INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Rishiroop Polymers Pvt. Ltd., RPM International Inc., S.R. Chemical, Synthomer Plc, and Trinseo PLC

Market Driver

The Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex market is experiencing significant growth in various industries. In the paper processing segment, SB latex is used as binders for coated paper and adhesion applications. In construction, it serves as a mortar additive, enhancing compressive and tensile strength. In the automotive industry, SB latex is used for lightweight automotive materials and sealants, providing durability, resilience, and water resistance. The adhesives industry benefits from SB latex in pressure-sensitive and bonding adhesives, while the coatings segment uses it for water-based coatings, film-forming properties, and print quality. The furniture industry and e-commerce sector also utilize SB latex for upholstery and packaging materials. In the renewable energy sector, SB latex is used in green building materials and as a feedstock for producing acrylic, vinyl, and polyurethane. The paper industry uses SB latex for impregnation, while the carpet industry employs it for tufted carpets and back coating. SB latex's stability, abrasion resistance, and adhesion properties make it an essential ingredient in various industries. Butadiene and styrene are the primary monomers used in the polymerization reaction to produce styrene butadiene copolymers. The emulsifier plays a crucial role in the production process. SB latex alternatives are being explored in the market, but its unique properties make it a preferred choice for numerous applications. Architects and developers in residential complexes and commercial spaces continue to rely on SB latex-based products for their sustainability, durability, and environmental friendliness.



The demand for bio-based latexes, such as starch-derived latex, is increasing due to growing concerns about synthetic latex materials in various industries. In particular, the paper industry, which is the largest end-user of Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex, is looking for alternatives to petroleum-derived latex due to price fluctuations of styrene and butadiene. Latex manufacturers are replacing synthetic latex binders with bio-based latex in applications like coatings for paperboard, catalogs, and packaging board. EcoSynthetix Inc. Is a leading producer of EcoSphere bio-based latex binders. Bio-based latex not only offers sustainability benefits by consuming less energy but also aligns with the industry's shift towards eco-friendly alternatives.



Market

Challenges



The Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex market faces several challenges in various industries. In paper processing, ensuring print quality and water resistance are key concerns. In the mortar additives segment, stability and bonding adhesion are important for construction projects. For adhesives and coatings, durability, resilience, and adhesion are crucial factors. Sealants require water resistance, abrasion resistance, and flexibility. In the automotive industry, lightweight materials and sustainability are driving demand for SB latex in e-commerce packaging and green building materials. In the renewable energy sector, SB latex is used in water-based coatings for wind turbines and solar panels. Competition comes from alternatives like acrylic, vinyl, and polyurethane. Architects and developers in the residential and commercial spaces rely on SB latex-based products for their durability and versatility. The paper industry uses SB latex as a binder in coated paper production. The carpet industry employs it in tufted carpets for back coating and stability. In fiber processing, SB latex is used as an impregnant for fibers. Butadiene and styrene are the primary monomers for SB latex production. The polymerization reaction requires refrigeration equipment and an emulsifier. Carboxylic acid is used as a catalyst. In the adhesives industry, SB latex is used for pressure-sensitive and bonding adhesives. In the construction industry, it is used as a mortar additive. Non-woven fabrics use SB latex as a coating for improved properties. In the textile industry, SB latex is used for fiber processing and glass fiber processing. In the furniture industry, it is used for upholstery applications. In the automotive industry, it is used for seat covers and interior coatings. Overall, the SB latex market faces challenges in maintaining stability, preventing fraying, and ensuring compatibility with various substrates. However, its versatility and performance make it a preferred choice for numerous industries. The global Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex market experiences significant volatility due to fluctuations in crude oil prices. As key raw materials, styrene and butadiene, are derived from petroleum products, their prices are directly impacted by crude oil prices. For instance, the average price of ethylene, a related petrochemical, rose from around USD697 per metric ton in 2020 to USD1,014 per metric ton in July 2021, a 45% increase. This significant increase in raw material costs poses a major concern for SB latex manufacturers, as it increases production costs.

Segment Overview



This styrene butadiene (sb) latex market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Low

1.2 Medium 1.3 High



2.1 Paper processing

2.2 Fiber and carpet processing

2.3 Glass fiber adhesives

2.4 Adhesives 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Low-

Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex is a hydrocarbon compound used extensively in various industries for adhesive and coating applications. SB latex with low butadiene content is gaining popularity due to its environmental benefits. It helps reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint. In certain applications, this type of SB latex offers enhanced mechanical properties, such as improved tensile strength and abrasion resistance, making it suitable for industries where durability is crucial. The increasing demand for eco-friendly and high-performing products is driving the growth of the global SB latex market. Specifically, low butadiene SB latex is preferred due to its superior chemical and UV resistance, resulting in more durable coatings and adhesives. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex market refers to the global trade of styrene butadiene latex, a type of elastomeric dispersion. This market encompasses various applications, including paper processing, mortar additives, adhesives, coatings, sealants, and paper coatings. SB latex is produced through the polymerization reaction of butadiene and styrene monomers, with the assistance of emulsifiers. In the paper processing segment, SB latex is used for coating and sizing paper. In the mortar additives segment, it enhances the plasticity and workability of mortar. In the adhesives industry, it is used in the production of pressure-sensitive adhesives. In the coatings segment, SB latex is utilized in paints and coatings to improve their elasticity and durability. The carpet industry also uses SB latex as a binder in the production of carpet backing. In the sealants segment, it is used to produce high-performance sealants with excellent adhesion and flexibility. The sealants find applications in construction, automotive, and other industries. SB latex is also used in the impregnation of fiber materials, such as glass fiber processing, to improve their strength and durability. The feedstock for SB latex production includes butadiene and styrene, which are obtained from refineries and petrochemical plants. The production process requires refrigeration equipment to maintain the temperature during the polymerization reaction.

Market Research Overview

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex is a versatile elastomeric material derived from the polymerization of Styrene and Butadiene monomers. It is widely used in various industries due to its excellent properties such as print quality, water resistance, film-forming properties, and adhesion. In the paper processing segment, SB Latex is used as binders for coated paper and impregnation for improving stability and reducing fraying. In the construction industry, it is used as mortar additives for enhancing bonding adhesion, compressive strength, and tensile strength. SB Latex finds extensive applications in adhesives, coatings, sealants, paper coatings, and packaging materials. It is used in the automotive industry for producing lightweight automotive materials and in the renewable energy sector for manufacturing eco-friendly and sustainable latex-based products. The textile, furniture, and e-commerce industries also use SB Latex for producing durable and resilient products. SB Latex is produced through a polymerization reaction involving Styrene, Butadiene, and an emulsifier. The resulting Styrene Butadiene copolymers exhibit excellent properties such as water resistance, abrasion resistance, and adhesion. SB Latex alternatives are also available in the market, offering similar benefits but with different chemical compositions. In the paper industry, SB Latex is used for producing high-quality coated paper, while in the carpet industry, it is used for back coating tufted carpets to improve their stability and durability. The adhesives industry uses SB Latex for producing pressure-sensitive adhesives and bonding adhesives. In the fiber processing industry, SB Latex is used for glass fiber processing and in the production of non-woven fabrics. SB Latex is also used in the production of acrylic, vinyl, and polyurethane coatings, offering improved properties such as print quality, water resistance, and durability. In the automotive industry, SB Latex is used for manufacturing lightweight automotive materials, while in the construction industry, it is used for producing green building materials. The properties of SB Latex make it an ideal choice for various applications, including residential complexes, commercial spaces, and architectural projects. Architects and developers use SB Latex-based products for their excellent bonding properties, durability, and resistance to environmental factors. The production of SB Latex involves the use of refrigeration equipment to maintain the temperature during the polymerization reaction. The resulting latex is a viscoelastic material with plasticity, making it easy to handle and apply. The monomers used in the production of SB Latex include Styrene, Butadiene, and carboxylic acid. The polymerization reaction results in the formation of Styrene Butadiene copolymers, which exhibit excellent properties such as adhesion, abrasion resistance, and water resistance. In summary, Styrene Butadiene Latex is a versatile material with a wide range of applications in various industries, including paper processing, construction, automotive, textile, furniture, e-commerce, renewable energy, and adhesives. Its excellent properties, such as print quality, water resistance, film-forming properties, and adhesion, make it an ideal choice for various applications. The production of SB Latex involves the use of refrigeration equipment and the polymerization reaction of Styrene, Butadiene, and carboxylic acid to form Styrene Butadiene copolymers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Low



Medium

High

Application



Paper Processing



Fiber And Carpet Processing



Glass Fiber Adhesives



Adhesives

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

