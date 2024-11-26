(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

home security system

size is estimated to grow by USD 25.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.1%

during the forecast period.

Growth of diy home security systems

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

evolution of IoT. However,

increasing instances of false alarms

Growth of diy home security systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards evolution of IoT. However, increasing instances of false alarms poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Alarm Holdings Inc., Allied Universal, Inc., August Home Inc., Canary Connect Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., EMERSON RADIO CORP., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Kuna Systems Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Simplisafe Inc., TP Link Corp. Ltd., Vanderbilt International GmbH, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Nortek Security & Control, ADT LLC, ASSA ABLOY, Vivint, Inc., Bosch GmbH, Arlo Technologies, Schneider Electric







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Video surveillance system, Alarm system, and Access control system), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Home Type ( Independent Home, Apartment, Condominiums), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Alarm Holdings Inc., Allied Universal, Amazon Inc., August Home Inc., Canary Connect Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., EMERSON RADIO CORP., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Kuna Systems Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Simplisafe Inc., TP Link Corp. Ltd., Vanderbilt International GmbH, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Nortek Security & Control, ADT LLC, ASSA ABLOY, Vivint, Inc., Bosch GmbH, Arlo Technologies, Schneider Electric

The Home Security System market is thriving with trends such as wireless technologies, video surveillance systems, access control systems, and fire protection systems. These systems include smoke detectors, flame detectors, heat detectors, sprinklers, extinguishers, and fire alarms with sirens and control panels. Fire analysis software is also gaining popularity. Homeowners and building managers prioritize security against fire, smoke, carbon monoxide poisoning, water damage, burglary, and other threats. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are integral, reducing false alarms and detecting abnormal activities through video analytics and verification. Smart homes integrate IP cameras, home security devices, and IoT technology with intelligent monitors and sensors. High-speed network solutions ensure real-time surveillance capabilities. Access control systems secure sensitive information and assets with various methods like deadbolt locks, sliding glass doors, toggle locks, proximity access control, biometric access control, mobile access control, and wireless access control. The IoT market and home automation systems offer personal safety, video door surveillance, motion-detecting cameras, night vision technology, and intelligent alerts. Affordable solutions, insurance discounts, and personalization and expandability attract customers. However, monthly subscription fees, privacy concerns, and integration challenges remain challenges.



The Internet of Things (IoT) revolutionizes home security systems by enabling communication between various devices within a network. This technology facilitates data transmission between smart devices such as thermostats, sensors, and wireless video surveillance systems. The integration of embedded software, hardware devices, communication services, and IT-related services enhances the efficiency of IoT. Homeowners can remotely monitor and manage multiple interconnected devices, including security cameras, through their mobile devices. IoT applications in home security include smart homes, where sensors detect intrusions and alert homeowners, and wireless video surveillance systems that transmit footage for immediate response.



.



The Home Security System market faces several challenges in areas like wireless technologies, video surveillance systems, access control systems, and fire protection systems. Wireless technologies bring convenience but also potential security vulnerabilities. Video surveillance systems require video analytics and verification to reduce false alarms from abnormal activities. Fire protection systems include smoke detectors, flame detectors, heat detectors, sprinklers, extinguishers, and alarms, addressing fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. Burglary prevention involves smart homes, IP cameras, home security devices, and IoT technology. Access control systems ensure authorized person access through drawers, doors, and windows using deadbolt locks, sliding glass doors, toggle locks, proximity access control, biometric access control, mobile access control, and wireless access control. Integration challenges and privacy concerns arise with the increasing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-speed network solutions. Affordable solutions, insurance discounts, personalization and expandability, and monthly subscription fees are key considerations for homeowners. Crime rates and rising costs drive the need for advanced security features like video door surveillance, motion-detecting cameras, night vision technology, intelligent alerts, and electronic locks. ADT SMART Monitoring and other providers offer comprehensive solutions addressing these challenges. However, limited value perception and integration issues persist.

.



Home security systems play a crucial role in safeguarding properties and ensuring peace of mind for homeowners. However, their effectiveness relies on accurate and reliable alarm responses. Failure to detect intruders properly or accepting false alarms can lead to customer dissatisfaction and negative consequences. Nuisance alarms, caused by minor errors in sensor readings or application programs, can result in the operator ignoring genuine alarm conditions. False acceptance, where unauthorized users are incorrectly recognized, can lead to data breaches and fraudulent activities. To mitigate these risks, vendors must prioritize system accuracy and invest in technology and regular maintenance. Ensuring the security system functions optimally is essential to protect both the property and the reputation of the vendor.

This home security system market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Video surveillance system

1.2 Alarm system 1.3 Access control system



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

( Independent Home, Apartment, Condominiums)

1.1

Video surveillance system-

The home security system market experienced significant growth in 2023, with the video surveillance systems segment leading the way. These systems act as a crime deterrent, allowing homeowners to monitor their properties remotely via smartphones and other devices. Integration with smart home systems and advancements in technology, including wireless and IP video surveillance, have increased usability and affordability. Concerns over property crimes continue to drive demand for video surveillance solutions. The transition from analog to digital cameras is also contributing to market growth. Edge-based surveillance further expands accessibility for cost-conscious residential builders. In summary, the adoption of video surveillance systems is a major factor fueling the home security system market during the forecast period.

The Home Security System market encompasses a range of technologies designed to protect homes from various threats, including fire, burglary, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Wireless technologies play a significant role in this market, enabling seamless integration of devices and reducing installation costs. Deep learning algorithms enhance the functionality of security systems, enabling them to identify intruders and potential threats more accurately. Video surveillance systems are a crucial component of home security, providing real-time monitoring and recording capabilities. Access control systems offer an additional layer of security, allowing homeowners to control who enters their property. Fire protection systems, including smoke detectors, flame detectors, heat detectors, sprinklers, and extinguishers, are essential for safeguarding against fire hazards. However, the market also faces challenges such as false alarms, privacy concerns, and wireless networking vulnerabilities. Homeowners must balance the benefits of advanced security features with the potential risks and costs. Carbon monoxide poisoning and water damage are other hazards that home security systems can help mitigate, making them an essential investment for homeowners seeking peace of mind.

The Home Security System market encompasses a range of technologies and devices designed to protect homes and buildings from various threats. These include Wireless technologies, Video surveillance systems, Access control systems, Fire protection systems, and various detectors such as Smoke, Flame, and Heat. The market offers solutions for Fire alarms, Sirens, Control panels, Fire analysis software, and more. Home security systems provide protection against fires, smoke, carbon monoxide poisoning, water damage, burglary, and other potential hazards. Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning enable Home Security Systems to detect abnormal activities, false alarms, and provide intelligent alerts. The market also includes Smart Homes, IP cameras, Home security devices, and IoT technology. Access Control Systems ensure personal safety by controlling access to sensitive information, assets, and authorized persons. The market offers various types of locks like Deadbolt, Sliding glass doors, Toggle lock, Proximity access control, Biometric access control, Mobile access control, and Wireless access control. Home Security Systems also include Surveillance cameras, IoT market, Home automation systems, Personal safety, Video door surveillance, Motion-detecting cameras, Night vision technology, and Intelligent monitors. The market faces challenges such as Integration Challenges, Limited Value Perception, Monthly Subscription Fees, Privacy Concerns, and Rising Crime Rates. However, it also offers Affordable Solutions, Insurance Discounts, and Personalization and Expandability. The market is growing with the adoption of Wireless networking, High-speed network solutions, and the increasing demand for Home Security Systems due to Crime rates.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Video Surveillance System



Alarm System

Access Control System

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Home Type ( Independent Home, Apartment, Condominiums)

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

