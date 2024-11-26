Westchester Soccer Club Debuts New Home Kit To Kick Off Upcoming Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnering with hummel and Northwell Health, the new kit honors the club's iconic local roots.

The Westchester Soccer Club (WSC) – the first homegrown professional sports club to call New York's most populous suburb home – debuted the team's inaugural home kit last week at an event with Northwell Health, its front of kit sponsor and official partner.



Through an exciting partnership with hummel, a leading global sportswear brand, and with sponsorship from Northwell Health, the home kit builds on the excitement of WSC's iconic homegrown brand unveiled earlier this summer. The White, Gold, and Blue "Zee" Kit represents the next step in WSC's campaign to deepen community engagement as it prepares for the 2025 season in the United Soccer League One (USL).

Earlier this year, USL announced that Westchester County, N.Y. has been granted the rights to a USL League One franchise, with WSC to kick off in 2025 as the host of home matches at the newly renovated Memorial Field in Mount Vernon, N.Y.

"Our new kits proudly showcase the defining spirit of our community. At its core, the jersey is a celebration of our heritage, with the "Infinity W" mark (found in our badge and side-striping) and the Tappan Zee Bridge representing the connection between our players, fans, and our hometown communities," said Mitch Baruchowitz, majority owner of WSC.



"Northwell Health is very proud to be the front-of-kit sponsor and official health partner of Westchester Soccer Club. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to fostering a healthier, more connected community," said Dr. Debbie Salas-Lopez of Northwell Health. "The new jerseys symbolize the strength of this collaboration, and we are excited to stand alongside WSC in uniting and inspiring Westchester through the power of soccer."

Designed with the vibrant spirit of the NY suburban landscape in mind, the jerseys embody the pride and identity of WSC as a uniter of families and communities in the greater Westchester Region. The distinctive home kits resonate with the club's unique identity and aim to bring fans together and feature one of the region's iconic landmarks.



In addition to the introduction of the new kits, WSC is also excited to announce the availability of season ticket deposits for the upcoming League One season. A deposit includes exclusive access to club information, announcements, invitations to events and more, providing fans the opportunity to secure their seats for an exciting season ahead, further solidifying their connection to the club.



The new jerseys, and other items in a brand-new line of merchandise, are now available online at WSC's website for ensuring that fans can proudly display their support for the club ahead of the season. For more information about the new jerseys, season ticket options, and upcoming events, please visit: .

About Westchester Soccer Club

Westchester Soccer Club, Westchester's first homegrown professional sports team, will join USL One in the 2025 season. The club is dedicated to celebrating the region's profound love for soccer through exciting game experiences and community-focused events. With a strong commitment to nurturing local talent, WSC aims to build a world-class developmental pipeline for both boys and girls in Westchester.



