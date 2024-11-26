Give The Gift Of Movies At Regal This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Enjoy $10 off every $50 in gift cards Black Friday through Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After enjoying the company of family and friends on Thanksgiving, Regal wants to help holiday shoppers get into the Black Friday spirit with a new gift card offer. From Friday, Nov. 29 through Monday,

Dec. 2, online customers at REGmovies will save $10 on every $50 in gift cards, which includes Regal Unlimited eCards.

Regal Black Friday Gift Card Offer

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Regal wants to make the season of giving an easy choice for the movie lovers on holiday shopping lists," said Matt Willard, Head of Business Development at Regal. "Our gift cards never expire and can be used to purchase tickets, concessions, and collectible

merch at any Regal location across the country."

With popular end-of-year releases like Kraven the Hunter, Mufasa: The Lion King, Nosferatu, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, gift givers should not miss this limited time online offer from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Savvy shoppers who want to save $10 on every $50 in gift cards need to visit the Regal promotions page on REGmovies or the offers section of the mobile app.

Regal Unlimited eCards are also included in this online offer to gift someone three or twelve months of the industry's best moviegoing subscription. Regal Unlimited subscribers can enjoy as many movies as they want, whenever they want, and receive 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,729 screens in 421 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of October 31, 2024. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies .

