MSA Safety To Present At The UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA

Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, announced that Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and Chief Officer, will speak at the UBS Global Industrials and on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes. A listen-only webcast and replay will be accessible for 90 days on MSA's Investor Relations website at .

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE MSA Safety

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED