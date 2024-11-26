Voice Evacuation Systems Market To Grow By USD 1.1 Billion (2024-2028), Real Estate And Construction Boosts Growth, AI Impact On Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global voice evacuation systems market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period. Growth of and industry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

adoption of lot in building control systems. However,

high initial cost of installation of voice sounder and loudspeakers poses a challenge. Key market players include 4EVAC Hacousto Holland BV, ABB Ltd., Ambient System SP ZOO, ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, OPTIMUS SA, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., and Zeta Alarms Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.84% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1100 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia Key companies profiled 4EVAC Hacousto Holland BV, ABB Ltd., Ambient System SP ZOO, ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, OPTIMUS SA, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., and Zeta Alarms Ltd.

Market Driver

Voice evacuation systems, also known as voice alarm systems, are becoming increasingly popular for emergency communication in public facilities, commercial buildings, industrial sites, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. These systems use spoken messages to alert individuals of potential risks, such as fire breakouts, in a calm and clear manner. This trend is driven by the need for safe evacuation during unprecedented events, ensuring the safety and awareness of individuals in secure environments. Traditional fire alarm systems have limitations, such as the use of horns or chimes which can cause panic. Voice evacuation systems offer a more effective solution by providing customized messages and clear instructions. The initial financial investment for voice evacuation systems can be higher than traditional systems due to necessary equipment, customization, and professional installation services. However, the long-term benefits, including cost savings from retrofitting existing buildings and seamless communication with building automation systems, make it a worthwhile investment. The decision-making process for potential clients includes considering the building size, complex zoning, and existing building technologies. Voice evacuation systems offer interoperability with smart building technologies, elevators, and real-time monitoring, making them a converging solution for safety and security. With the industry shift towards innovative technologies, compatibility challenges with existing building technologies and communication protocols are being addressed. Safety and wellbeing are top priorities for private buildings, residential areas, public sector undertakings, industrial units, governments, and corporations. Voice evacuation systems are an essential part of safety solutions, ensuring social consideration for individuals with disabilities, impairments, and an ageing population. These systems offer a critical infrastructure for emergency communication, providing effective solution for evacuation during fire incidents.



The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized building systems and safety equipment by enabling interconnected devices to exchange data over a network. Traditionally, voice evacuation systems operated independently. However, integrating IoT technology has significantly improved their functionality. This integration enhances data and control management, ensuring quick response and notification without human intervention. The development of mesh networks further supports connectivity, allowing every device to function as a node to a central location. This advancement in technology not only increases reliability but also eliminates redundancy, making voice evacuation systems more efficient and effective.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



Voice evacuation systems are essential safety solutions for public facilities, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. These systems deliver spoken messages during emergencies like fire breakouts, unprecedented events, or fire incidents. Traditional alarm systems using horns or chimes can cause panic and confusion. Voice evacuation systems provide clear instructions for safe evacuation, enhancing safety, awareness, and security. However, adopting voice evacuation systems comes with challenges. Cost is a significant factor, influenced by building size, necessary equipment, and professional installation services. Complex zoning, customization, and hardware costs add to the initial financial investment. Custom content and audio quality are essential considerations. Retrofitting existing buildings with voice evacuation systems can be complex due to interoperability issues with existing building technologies, communication protocols, and compatibility challenges. Critical infrastructure like airports, stadiums, and other public spaces require evacuation systems to ensure safety and wellbeing. Safety and social considerations, such as an

ageing population, disabilities, and impairments, necessitate innovative technologies and assistance in understanding risks. The convergence of voice evacuation systems with smart building technologies, building management, real-time monitoring, and building automation systems offers seamless communication and evacuation processes. The industry shift towards voice evacuation systems underscores the importance of professional skills in installation and design, as well as the need for preloaded messages and custom content. The decision-making process for potential clients includes considering the potential risks, necessary equipment, and the benefits of voice evacuation systems over traditional alarm systems. Voice evacuation systems are essential safety features in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. In small and mid-size buildings, the cost of deploying these systems includes hardware installation, which is the largest expense, and minimal service and maintenance costs. However, in large buildings and high-rise residential complexes, regulations mandate the installation of automated emergency alarms and voice evacuation systems, leading to higher procurement and setup costs. In the commercial sector, especially healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and hotels, the expense of installing multiple systems, including emergency alarm control systems, is significant. Overall, the cost of voice evacuation systems varies depending on the size and complexity of the building or facility.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This voice evacuation systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Commercial sector

1.2 Industrial sector 1.3 Residential sector



2.1 Voice sounders

2.2 Loudspeakers

2.3 Emergency microphones 2.4 Networked and wireless system



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Commercial sector- The commercial sector is experiencing significant growth in the voice evacuation systems market due to increased regulations and safety awareness. This trend is driven by stringent government requirements and user education in various countries. The global market is also benefiting from rising foreign direct investment and construction activity in emerging economies. A major technological advancement is the integration of voice evacuation systems with fire alarms and security control systems. However, compatibility and interoperability challenges persist when integrating these systems with existing infrastructure. Mature markets like the US, Canada, and parts of Europe will primarily focus on replacement activities and software upgrades. In contrast, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, particularly Dammam in Saudi Arabia, is poised for substantial growth due to commercial hub development and expanding retail sectors. Key projects like the Al-Rehab project in Dammam are expected to boost market expansion during the forecast period.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Voice evacuation systems, also known as voice alarm systems, are essential components of modern public address (PA) systems designed to ensure safety and order during emergency situations. These systems use spoken messages to alert and guide people in buildings during unprecedented events such as fire breakouts. They are installed in various public facilities, including private buildings, residential areas, public sector undertakings, industrial units, government establishments, and new age constructions. The voice evacuation system is a crucial part of a building's ecosystem, prioritizing safety and wellbeing, and is a matter of corporate social responsibility and strict safety laws. The system's detectors trigger a preloaded message, which may include instructions on the nature of the emergency and the safest evacuation routes. The message can be delivered through a voice alarm or a combination of voice and horn or chime. The effective implementation of voice evacuation systems requires professional skills and adherence to industry standards.

Market Research Overview

Voice evacuation systems, also known as voice alarm systems, are essential safety solutions designed to ensure safe evacuation of individuals in public facilities and buildings during fire breakouts or unprecedented events. These systems use spoken messages instead of traditional alarm systems with horns or chimes to provide clear instructions and reduce panic. Public facilities, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities all benefit from voice evacuation systems, prioritizing safety, awareness, security, and the wellbeing of individuals. The adoption of voice evacuation systems is driven by potential risks such as fire incidents and the need for evacuation systems to protect assets. Traditional alarm systems may not provide adequate communication during emergencies, making voice evacuation systems a cost-effective and necessary investment for buildings of all sizes. Customization is a crucial factor, with prefabricated messages and custom content available to cater to specific building needs. Audio quality, initial financial investment, and necessary equipment are essential considerations in the decision-making process. Professional installation services ensure seamless communication and interoperability with existing building technologies, including building management systems, elevators, and smart building technologies. Voice evacuation systems are increasingly important in private buildings, residential areas, public sector undertakings, industrial units, government establishments, and new age buildings. The safety and wellbeing of individuals, corporate social responsibility, and strict safety laws are driving the industry shift towards voice evacuation systems. Existing buildings may require retrofitting with voice evacuation systems, posing challenges related to existing building technologies, communication protocols, and compatibility with proprietary technologies. Critical infrastructure and converging technologies, such as building automation systems, elevators, and real-time monitoring, are essential considerations in the adoption of voice evacuation systems. The voice evacuation system market is continually evolving, with innovative technologies addressing consumer requirements and addressing the unique needs of various sectors. Detectors, preloaded messages, and modern designs are essential components of voice evacuation systems, ensuring effective and efficient evacuation during emergencies. The understanding of risks, social considerations, and the ageing population, disabilities, and impairments are crucial factors in the design and implementation of voice evacuation systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Commercial Sector



Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Type



Voice Sounders



Loudspeakers



Emergency Microphones

Networked And Wireless System

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED