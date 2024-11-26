DRIVERS AT SYSCO/FRESHPOINT JOIN TEAMSTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Workers Overcome Union Busting, Join Teamsters Local 710

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at FreshPoint Chicago, a subsidiary of Sysco specializing in providing premium produce to high-end restaurants, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 710. The group of 29 drivers organized with the Teamsters to put an end to at-will employment, fight for higher wages, secure improved benefits, and demand better working conditions.

"Since Sysco bought us, we've been working significantly longer days for the same pay," said Jose Medina, a FreshPoint driver and new member of Local 710. "When we raised concerns to management, we were ignored. That's when we knew what needed to be done - it was time to join the Teamsters and fight for a voice on the job."

The FreshPoint facility, previously Greco and Sons, was purchased by Sysco in 2021. Since the acquisition, drivers have faced deteriorating working conditions, with hours increasing from 40 to over 60 per week without any corresponding pay increase. Throughout the organizing campaign, Sysco waged an aggressive and costly anti-union campaign, employing union-busting consultants and tactics to intimidate the workers.

"Sysco is an abusive employer that went to great lengths to crush these workers' efforts," said Michael J. Cales, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 710. "For 12 weeks, they endured relentless captive audience meetings and intimidation. Despite this, these drivers stood together, saw through management's lies, and refused to back down. We are proud to welcome them to Local 710 and look forward to securing the first contract they deserve."

The latest win in Chicago is part of a surging wave of organizing victories at Sysco and its subsidiaries, marking the fourth Teamsters victory at the company this month alone. Earlier this month, drivers at Sysco/SYGMA in Kansas City

joined Local 955, Sysco logistics workers in Kent, Wash ., joined Local 117, and warehouse workers at Sysco/SYGMA in Detroit

joined Local 337.

"Workers at Sysco are fed up with the company's blatant disregard for their well-being," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Warehouse Division Director. "This is a company that thrives on exploitation, and no amount of union-busting consultants or corporate propaganda can cover that up. We're taking the fight directly to Sysco because every worker at this company deserves dignity, respect, and a union contract."

