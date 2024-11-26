Cryptsoft Pty Ltd. Has Added Support For Cockroachdb In The Latest Release Of KMIP Server Sdks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cryptsoft, the leading supplier of KMIP (Key Management Interoperability Protocol) to the open market, has added CockroachDB, the cloud-native and distributed SQL database, to the list of databases officially supported by their KMIP Server SDKs.

Cryptsoft's Server SDKs (C, Java) are the market's preferred option for new companies looking to build a KMS (Key Management Server) product or service, established companies wanting to add a KMS product or service to their product portfolio, and established companies looking to add KMS capability to any existing products. KMIP Server licensees can now utilize CockroachDB, a modern cloud-native, distributed SQL database that was designed from the ground up for high availability, effortless scale, and control over data placement, to provide the database layer for the server's keystore. Any company looking to build KMS products or services in the cloud, or to sell cloud-hosted products that use KMS capabilities, can now leverage the benefits of CockroachDB.

KMIP Key Management Server (KMS) SDKs are so successful in the market is that they are designed to give our licensees significant flexibility in terms of which technology they can select for critical functional layers, including the database layer. The request to add CockroachDB as an officially supported database came to us from a leading US banking customer who was looking to build a resilient, scalable, cloud-first KMS solution for their company," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager at Cryptsoft. "Support for CockroachDB was added under the customer's existing support contract and extensive integration and utilization advice was provided. As a company, Cryptsoft always aims to assist our licensees in maximizing success in their target markets by combining the least restrictive business path with the best technical guidance and technology options. Providing support for CockroachDB in our KMIP Server SDKs is a further example of this commitment to all of our licensees."

CockroachDB is a cloud-native, distributed SQL database designed for high availability, effortless scale, and control over data placement. It supports transaction-heavy workloads, multi-active availability, and multi-region, multi-cloud deployments.

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Sponsor and actively participates in the KMIP, PKCS#11 and SAM Technical Committees.

