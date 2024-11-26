(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global regtech market market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.89% during the forecast period. Need for identifying crime is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of ai with regtech. However, lack of skilled workforce poses a challenge. Key market players include ACTICO GmbH, GB Group plc, Ascent Technologies Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Confluence Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., Intrasoft Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., MetricStream Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., SymphonyAI Sensa LLC, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., VERMEG Ltd Legal, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Solutions and Services), End-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ACTICO GmbH, GB Group plc, Ascent Technologies Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Confluence Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., Intrasoft Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., MetricStream Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., SymphonyAI Sensa LLC, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., VERMEG Ltd Legal, and Wolters Kluwer NV

The Regtech market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing regulatory requirements in various industries, particularly in compliance operations. Artificial intelligence, big data analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing are key technologies driving innovation in this space. Financially regulated industries, including banking and healthcare, are investing in Regtech solutions to manage risk, prevent fraudulent transactions, and ensure regulatory compliance. Blockchain technology and cloud-based solutions are popular deployment types, offering cost-effective, flexible options for large enterprises and startups alike. Regtech startups, such as Dot Compliance, are leading the way with product innovation, securing investment from backers like Vertex Ventures. The regulatory landscape is constantly evolving, with changes in legislation and compliance obligations placing a significant burden on organizations. Data security is paramount, with personal information and regulatory compliance data at risk of breach or mishandling, resulting in severe consequences, including regulatory penalties and legal liabilities. Regtech solutions are essential for managing operational methods, reducing risks, and ensuring financial inclusion. Cloud computing services, such as Software as a Service (SaaS), offer fixed costs and scalability, making them an attractive option for businesses undergoing digital transformation. Risk management, data gathering, and reporting formats are critical components of Regtech solutions. Large corporations and regulated industries are adopting these technologies to streamline compliance processes, improve data quality, and meet evolving regulatory requirements. The use of chatbots and automation is increasing, providing a more efficient and cost-effective way to manage compliance processes. Regtech solutions are also being used to address financial crime, including money laundering and payment fraud risks, and to ensure data standardization and security standards. The Regtech market is expected to continue growing, with widespread adoption and investment in cutting-edge technologies set to drive innovation and digitization in the financial industry.



RegTech, a Software-as-a-Service solution, assists businesses in digitally complying with regulations and standards. Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration enhances RegTech's capabilities. AI identifies patterns and similarities in diverse data sets, crucial for gaining new insights. It processes data from various sources, such as social media and stock market prices, revealing previously unnoticed correlations. This enhances RegTech's ability to ensure regulatory compliance while delivering valuable insights.



The Regtech market is facing several challenges in the areas of regulatory requirements and compliance operations. Financial institutions and regulated industries are grappling with the implementation of complex financial regulations, such as anti-money laundering and

fraud prevention. To address these challenges, Regtech companies are leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, machine learning, and blockchain. However, the adoption of these cutting-edge technologies comes with its own set of challenges, including data gathering, data standardization, and data management. Moreover, the deployment type of Regtech solutions, whether on-premises or cloud-based, also poses challenges in terms of fixed and variable costs, security standards, and operational methods. Large corporations and financial institutions are increasingly turning to Regtech startups for product innovation and investment. However, the regulatory landscape is constantly changing, and compliance obligations require continuous software maintenance and updates. Data security and personal information protection are critical concerns, with severe consequences in case of breaches or mishandling. Regtech solutions must adhere to strict regulatory compliance data handling standards to ensure data quality and reporting formats meet monetary authorities' requirements. Regtech startups are attracting investment from backers like Vertex Ventures to address these challenges and drive digitization and innovation in the banking industry. The widespread adoption of Regtech is essential for risk management, fraudulent transaction detection, and financial inclusion. Regtech solutions can help reduce risks, streamline compliance processes, and improve financial stability by minimizing financial crime. The use of chatbots and natural language processing can simplify regulatory compliance and make it more accessible to organizations of all sizes. However, the burden of regulatory compliance and the risks of non-compliance remain significant challenges that must be addressed. In conclusion, the Regtech market is experiencing significant growth as organizations seek to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and comply with changing regulations. Regtech solutions offer innovative ways to address these challenges using cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, machine learning, and blockchain. However, the implementation of these solutions comes with its own set of challenges, including data gathering, data management, and data security. Regtech startups are playing a crucial role in driving innovation and investment in the Regtech market, but the regulatory landscape's constant evolution and the risks of non-compliance remain significant challenges that must be addressed. The global RegTech market in the BFSI sector faces a significant challenge in the form of a skills gap. Financial organizations require a workforce with a combination of IT and financial expertise to effectively implement RegTech solutions. However, training this workforce in advanced technologies like blockchain and cybersecurity can be costly and time-consuming. Furthermore, competition for IT talent is fierce, with banks and fintech companies vying for the same pool of skilled professionals. This makes it essential for financial institutions to invest in upskilling their existing workforce or partnering with RegTech providers to bridge the skills gap.

Solutions- The RegTech market's solutions segment offers businesses a variety of software tools and platforms designed to tackle specific regulatory compliance challenges. These solutions aim to simplify and automate compliance processes, enhance risk management, and ensure adherence to regulatory standards. Key solution areas within the global RegTech market include: 1. Risk and compliance management solutions: These solutions facilitate managing and mitigating risks by offering functionalities like risk assessment, policy management, compliance monitoring, and reporting. They enable businesses to proactively identify and address potential compliance issues. 2. Regulatory reporting solutions: These solutions automate the process of generating and submitting regulatory reports to regulatory bodies. They consolidate data from multiple sources, apply regulatory rules, and facilitate data validation and submission for accurate and timely reporting. 3. Identity verification and KYC solutions: These solutions help businesses verify the identities of individuals or entities to meet KYC requirements. They leverage technologies like biometrics, document verification, and data analytics for identity verification, risk assessment, and AML regulation compliance. 4. Transaction monitoring solutions: These solutions employ advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to detect suspicious activities, potential fraud, or money laundering. They analyze transactional data, identify patterns, and generate alerts for further investigation and compliance reporting. 5. Data governance and privacy solutions: These solutions assist organizations in managing and safeguarding sensitive data in compliance with data protection and privacy regulations. They offer tools for data classification, access controls, consent management, data retention, and data breach prevention to ensure compliance with relevant data privacy laws. The RegTech solutions segment continues to advance as new regulatory challenges arise, and businesses seek innovative technologies to tackle compliance needs efficiently. The increasing complexity of regulations and the growing number of data breaches are expected to fuel the growth of the global RegTech market throughout the forecast period.

The Regtech market is a rapidly growing sector that focuses on using technology to help financial institutions and other regulated industries meet their regulatory requirements. Compliance operations are at the heart of this market, with artificial intelligence, big data analytics, machine learning, and blockchain being some of the cutting-edge technologies driving innovation. Financial regulation areas such as anti-money laundering and fraud are major applications for Regtech solutions. The banking industry, healthcare, and other sectors face significant payment fraud risks, and Regtech startups are providing software maintenance and expertise to help mitigate these risks. With the digitization of financial services, the responsibilities of financial institutions continue to evolve, and Regtech is playing an increasingly important role. Extension funding rounds and investment in Regtech startups are on the rise, demonstrating the potential for significant growth in this market.

Regtech Market: Transforming Compliance Operations with Advanced Technologies The Regtech market is revolutionizing regulatory requirements in various industries by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Blockchain technology. These cutting-edge technologies enable organizations to streamline compliance processes, mitigate financial crime risks, and ensure data security. Regtech solutions are not limited to the banking industry but also extend to healthcare and other regulated sectors. They help large enterprises manage risk, prevent fraudulent transactions, and ensure financial inclusion. Deployment types range from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, with the cloud segment gaining popularity due to its flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Regtech startups, such as Dot Compliance, are leading product innovation in this space, attracting investment from backers like Vertex Ventures. The regulatory landscape is ever-changing, and these organizations help businesses adapt by providing digitization, software maintenance, and expertise. Data security is paramount in regulatory compliance, with personal information protection a major concern. Regtech solutions ensure data quality, standardization, and adherence to security standards. The widespread adoption of Regtech is driven by the need to reduce operational burdens, minimize risks, and ensure regulatory compliance in a digitally transforming world. However, the implementation of Regtech comes with challenges, including the need for legislation, data gathering, and reporting formats. Large corporations must navigate these complex regulatory changes while managing their responsibilities to monetary authorities and maintaining trust with their customers.

