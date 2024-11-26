Ahlers & Ogletree's December 5Th Auction In Atlanta Features Names Like Fabergé, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Cartier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Theo Fabergé (English, 1922-2007) St. Petersburg Collection cerulean blue porcelain 'Millenium Fountain' egg, number 6 of 12, set with semiprecious stones, with COA (est. $6,000-$10,000).

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner date wristwatch in 18k yellow gold, with blue dial, white markers, date window, synthetic sapphire crystal with cyclops window (est. $26,000-$29,000).

Yellow sapphire and diamond ring in platinum, with an oval cut yellow Ceylon sapphire weighing about 12.12 carats and 14 round cut diamonds weighing 2.38 total carats (est. $14,000-$16,000).

Louis Vuitton 2011 white and multicolor monogram canvas Alma PM bag, made in Italy, with original dust bag and leather key bell, and gold DJM monogram, like-new (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Hermès scarves will include this example designed by Jonathan Burton, a brown, navy and multicolor silk scarf from Hermès's Spring/Summer 2022 Story collection (est. $300-$500).

The sale features a great selection of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone pieces, plus luxury timepieces and designer accessories from famous brands.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fans of Rolex watches, Fabergé eggs and Louis Vuitton will have much to consider in Ahlers & Ogletree's upcoming Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories auction slated for Thursday, December 5th, online and live in the gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta, beginning promptly at 10am Eastern time. In all, 373 lots will be sold to the highest bidder.The sale features an exquisite selection of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone pieces, plus luxury timepieces by Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe, and designer accessories from brands such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton.A Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner date wristwatch in 18k yellow gold, with blue dial, white markers, date window, synthetic sapphire crystal with cyclops window, and oyster bracelet with should bring $26,000-$29,000. The marked wristwatch comes with boxes and papers.The highlight of a collection of 33 Theo Fabergé eggs included in this auction is a St. Petersburg Collection cerulean blue porcelain 'Millenium Fountain' egg, number 6 of 12, set with semiprecious stones including amethysts, topaz, and aquamarines, having a sterling silver vermeil dolphin fountain surprise with marks of Theo Faberge (Birmingham, 1993) to the underside of the fountain, and two gold plated coins (a Great Britain penny and a Russian kopek); with a COA and presentation case, should realize $6,000-$10,000.More than 40 lots of designer fashion accessories will be offered, including a Louis Vuitton 2011 white and multicolor monogram canvas Alma PM bag, made in Italy and accompanied by the original dust bag and leather key bell with gold DJM monogram, in like-new condition with only minor signs of light use, carries a modest pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000.The several lovely Hermès scarves in the auction will include a 35-inch-square scarf designed by Jonathan Burton. The brown, navy and multicolor silk scarf is from Hermès's Spring/Summer 2022 Story collection. The care tag has been removed but is present. The scarf should achieve $300-$500.A 24-inch Italian diamond square link necklace in platinum, with 25 old Mine and old European cut diamonds weighing about 5.50 carats (SI-2/I-1 clarity, I/J color) and having an oval link chain with lobster claw clasp, marked 'Italy' and weighing 39.6 grams, carries an estimate of $14,000-$18,000.A yellow sapphire and diamond ring in platinum, with an oval cut yellow Ceylon sapphire weighing about 12.12 carats and 14 round cut diamonds weighing approximately 2.38 total carats, marked "PT 900" to the band interior, with a total weight of 14.6 grams, should realize $14,000-$16,000.A diamond engagement ring in platinum, with an emerald cut diamond weighing approximately 1.70 carats (VVS-1 clarity and G color) with two tapered baguette shape diamonds weighing approximately 0.48 total carats (VS-2 clarity and G/H color), is estimated at $10,000-$15,000.An aquamarine pendant in 18k yellow gold with a pear-shaped aquamarine weighing approximately 45.60 carats and ten single-cut diamonds weighing approximately 0.25 total carats (H-J color, VS1-2 clarity), the chain 33 inches long, the total weight 47 grams, has an estimate of $7,000-$9,000.A pair of diamond earrings in 18k white gold, with two emerald cut center diamonds and two rows of round brilliant cut diamonds weighing approximately 3.50 total carats, marked "750" to the back of earring and butterfly back, weighing a total 5.1 grams, is expected to gavel for $7,000-$9,000.A Patek Philippe Calatrava 18k yellow gold men's wristwatch and crocodile strap, with Swiss-made perpetual jeweled movement having a 22k gold rotor, white Roman numeral dial, a synthetic sapphire crystal, the maker's mark to the dial, 750 to the side of the case, case no. 3992/4020849 model, the maker's mark and 18k to buckle, is expected to slip onto a new wrist for $7,500-$8,500.A pair of diamond dome ear clip earrings in 14k white gold, with round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 9.66 carats, marked "14K" and weighing 13.2 total grams, should hit $6,500-$8,500.A Denise Roberge link bracelet in 22k yellow gold, accompanied by an extender. marked "Denise Roberge" and "22K" to both clasps and a small plaque, is estimated to finish at $6,500-$7,500. The bracelet has an extended length of 9 1⁄2 inches and weighs 91.2 grams total.A diamond and sapphire bow form brooch in platinum, with 101 single/old European cut diamonds weighing about 3.00 total carats (SI-1/SI-2 clarity and H/I color (28), French cut sapphires weighing about 3.00 total carats, and a locking bar pin, weighing 8.6 grams total, should make $3,500-$4,500.An Elsa Peretti from Tiffany & Co. 18k yellow gold mesh bib necklace and screw back clip-on dangle earrings for non-pierced ears, the necklace marked 'Peretti' and 'T&Co 750', the earrings '750' beside a clover mark, in Tiffany & Co. blue velvet boxes, has an estimate of $2,500-$3,500.A Louis Feraud (French, maison founded 1950) for Neimen Marcus (American, founded 1907) ladies' sheared black mink coat, having chinchilla trim, a shawl collar, button and eye closures, and two outer pockets, plus labels to the lining, 52 inches in length, is expected to go for $1,500-$3,000.Online bidding will be available at AandOauctions, as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. A preview will be held on Monday, December 2nd, from 10am to 5pm Eastern time; and Tuesday, December 3rd, from 10am to 8pm (with a preview event from 5-8pm, in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery. No appointment necessary.Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, call 404-869-2478; or, send an e-mail to ....To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the Winter Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories auction on Thursday, December 5th, as well as the Modern Art & Design auction on Wednesday, December 4th, both online and live in the Atlanta, Georgia gallery starting at 10 am Eastern time, please visit . You can also follow A&O on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.# # # #

Jamia Berry

Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc.

+1 404-869-2478

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.