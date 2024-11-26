Partsol Secures Technology-Enabled Service Subscription With The US Army

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol is proud to announce a significant agreement with the United States for a technology-enabled service subscription powered by our proprietary Cognitive AI and Absolute Truth algorithms. This partnership represents a pivotal step in advancing precision, efficiency, and actionable insights for mission-critical operations.

"Our Cognitive AI and Absolute Truth algorithms are designed to deliver unparalleled precision and confidence in decision-making," said Dr. Darryl Williams, CEO of Partsol. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting national security with innovative, reliable technology."

Partsol's technology-enabled service subscription leverages cutting-edge Cognitive AI to analyze complex datasets, provide actionable insights in real time, and enhance operational readiness.

"This agreement highlights the transformative power of Partsol's solutions to address the most complex challenges with clarity and precision," said John Callahan, President of Partsol. "We are honored to support the U.S. Army in achieving its mission-critical objectives."

Partsol, a Partnership Solutions International company, is dedicated to advancing Cognitive AI. Leveraging its proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, Partsol equips organizations with precise, predictive insights that empower confident, data-informed decisions. To learn more, visit Partsol or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.

