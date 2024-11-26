Latino U College Access Held 12Th Annual Visiones Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(L-R: Shirley Acevedo Buontempo and Cynthia Rivera Weissblum)

(L-R: Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, Peter Herrero, Karen Herrero, Alondra Vallejo)

(L-R: Shirley Acevedo Buontempo and Joe McCoy, Valley National Bank)

This year's gala raised over $500K to empower first generation Latino students

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 24, 2024, Latino U College Access (LUCA) hosted its 12th Annual Visiones Gala: Inspired by Purpose at the elegant Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, NY. The evening honored influential champions in education and community impact, including Cynthia Rivera Weissblum, President & CEO of EGF Accelerator, with the Founder's Award; Peter and Karen Herrero, owners of NY Hospitality Group, with the Community Advocate Award; and Valley National Bank with the Corporate Partner Award. Raising over $500,000, the event will fuel LUCA's mission to make college dreams a reality for first-generation Latino students.

More than 250 guests were treated to a vibrant evening that featured a Latin-inspired menu, live music from Daniel Garcia and the Franco Pinna Trio, a silent and live auction, an inspiring awards program, and heartfelt testimonials from two brilliant LUCA Scholars.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported our 12th Annual Visiones Gala and honored this year's outstanding leaders in advancing our mission and uplifting the Latino community,” said Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, LUCA Founder and Executive Director.“Our work would not be possible without our supporters' generosity, which empowers our Scholars to courageously pursue their dreams and reach new heights through education.”

LUCA would like to express its sincerest appreciation to the following sponsors and partners who contributed to the night's success, Bloomberg, EGF Accelerator, Christine & Patrice Louvet, Shawn Edwards & Paulina Ribadeneyra, Danone North America, Mark Ellman, NY Hospitality Group, Valley National Bank, Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Scott Silverstein, Shirley & Anthony Buontempo, Julie DelValle Nunn & Gregory Nunn, Keating Electric, Clara & Antonio Roman, Lisa & Jonathan Schwartz, Cynthia & Larry Weissblum, Rodrigo Trelles, Zabala & Elvira Medus, AMC Networks, Lisa & Barry Bell, Randy Moore, Rafael & Nicole Perez, Aldo Polak & Ana Bluth, Rafael & Martha Palomino, Matthew Pollack, Carol Pouchie & Michael Graham, Donna & Kenneth Ray, Ellen Rothschild & Mitch Taube, and Dalia H. Valdes.

About Latino U College Access (LUCA): Latino U College Access is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering high-achieving, low-income Latino students to achieve their college dreams. Since 2012, LUCA has guided first-generation students and families through the college journey-from applications to financial aid and campus success. With mentorship and tailored support, LUCA helps students access, excel, and graduate, creating lasting impact for individuals and communities. For more information or to donate, visit .

