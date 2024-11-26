Cisco To Host 2024 Virtual Annual Meeting Of Stockholders
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) will host its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, December 9, 2024, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via Audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.
What:
2024 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
When:
Monday, December 9, 2024, 8:00 a.m. PST
Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 10, 2024, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit
to attend.
Online Annual Report: View
Cisco's 2024 Annual Report and Proxy at
Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" cisc
within 24 hours of the conclusion.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom
and follow us on X at @Cisco .
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at
. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
Sami Badri
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
Cisco
|
469-420-4834
|
408-930-8548
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
