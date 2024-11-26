Arrow's Banks Join Allpoint ATM Network, Expanding Access To More Than 50,000 Atms Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) is proud to announce that its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, are now part of the Allpoint ATM Network, providing customers with convenient access to more than 50,000 ATMs across the United States and internationally.

With this new partnership, customers no longer need to rely solely on bank branch ATMs to make simple withdrawals without incurring fees. Through the Allpoint Network, customers can now access ATMs in more locations where they already shop, including popular big-box stores and pharmacy chains. Additionally, accessing cash while traveling will be easier than ever before.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers the added convenience of the Allpoint ATM Network," said Marc Yrsha, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer of Arrow Financial Corporation. "We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify and improve the financial lives of our customers."

One of the key advantages of this partnership is that customers do not need to sign up or take any additional steps to use these ATMs. To make a withdrawal without a surcharge, customers simply need to locate any Allpoint ATM. Customers can also make cash deposits of up to $200 at select Allpoint ATMs.

To find the nearest Allpoint ATM, customers can visit the company's website at allpointnetwork and search for ATM locations by ZIP code.

About The Arrow Family of Companies:

The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company and Upstate Agency, LLC. They are all part of Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York.

