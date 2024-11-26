Paycor To Present At The UBS Global Technology And AI Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the UBS Global and AI in Scottsdale, Arizona. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 12:55 pm Mountain Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and accessible for replay for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section of Paycor's investor relations website at .

About Paycor

Paycor's HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com .

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

...

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

...