Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Multifunctional Accessory System For Entertaining Children In A Vehicle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aja J. of Lakewood Ranch, FL is the creator of the Boom Baby, a vehicle accessory system designed to support a or tablet and play through a set of independent speakers installed on a child's car seat. The electronic device is supported on the back of a driver or passenger side seat headrest via adjustable straps.The device communicates wirelessly with a pair of speakers on opposite sides of the child's car seat. The device is comprised of an adjustable, 10-to-30-inch band that attaches around the back of a child's car seat headrest. The device measures 5 inches in diameter with round speakers on opposite sides and Bluetooth capability. The speakers can be custom designed to further entertain children.An electronic device like a smartphone or tablet can be supported in front of the child on the back of a vehicle seat headrest. Adjustable straps can firmly secure the phone or tablet in an easily viewable position. Parents can connect the electronic device wirelessly with the speakers and play independent audio for the child to listen to while watching videos or listening to music. The vehicle speaker system can be used as desired by the parent. Ultimately, the system offers a way for caregivers to keep their children entertained during any length of vehicle travel.Markets associated with devices and products that entertain children in vehicles are thriving, catered to families looking to make travel safer, more comfortable, and enjoyable for young passengers. With opportunities for innovation in non-screen activities, interactive technologies, and global markets, this segment will continue to grow on a year-over-year basis. Several individual items are available like tablet holders, activity trays, sensory toys, pillows with built-in speakers, and more. However, there is a significant lack of products that combine these features into a comprehensive system.The Boom Baby system features several components that work together to entertain children in their car seat. The speakers attach directly to the car seat to play audio communicated through the tablet held in front of them. With endless custom designs available, parents can alter the look of the system to accommodate their children's needs and desires. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Aja filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Boom Baby product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Boom Baby can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.