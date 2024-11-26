Harmonic To Participate In Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO of Harmonic, and Walter Jankovic, Harmonic's Chief Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2024 TMT and Consumer in New York City, on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 8:20 a.m. PT/11:20 a.m. ET and host investor meetings throughout the day. Mr. Jankovic will also host investor meetings at the Barclays 2024 Global Conference in San Francisco, on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Harmonic's website at href="" rel="nofollow" harmonicin . An archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners .

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED