Dynavax To Present At The 7Th Annual Evercore Healthconx Conference
11/26/2024
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and
commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx conference on Tuesday, December 3 at 2:35 p.m. ET.
The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at .
About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and Great Britain for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in HEPLISAV-B and multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit .
For Investors/Media:
Paul Cox
[email protected]
510-665-0499
Nicole Arndt
[email protected]
510-665-7264
