(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Celsius Holdings, Inc. (“Celsius” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: CELH) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Celsius securities between February 29, 2024 and September 04, 2024 inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CELH .

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Celsius materially oversold inventory to Pepsi far in excess of demand, and faced a looming sales cliff during which Pepsi would significantly reduce its purchases of Celsius products; (2) as Pepsi drew down significant amounts of inventory overstock, Celsius' sales would materially decline in future periods, hurting the Company's financial performance and outlook; (3) Celsius' sales rate to Pepsi was unsustainable and created a misleading impression of Celsius' financial performance and outlook; and (4) as a result, Celsius' business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as indicated in defendants' class period statements. When the truth came out, the price of Celsius' stock dropped, harming investors.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: . or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Celsius you have until January 21, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...