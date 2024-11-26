عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tectonic Therapeutic To Present On December 3Rd, 2024 At The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference


11/26/2024 4:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (Tectonic), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare conference being held in New York on December 3-5, 2024.

Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference details:
Meetings: Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
Presentation Time: 12:30 PM ET
Presenter: Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast: Link


For more information regarding one-on-one meetings, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

The live webcast can also be accessed under“Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at . Once the conference has concluded, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Tectonic

Tectonic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging its proprietary GEODeTM (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery) technology platform, Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit and follow on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Investors: Dan Ferry LifeSci Advisors ... (617) 430-7576 Media: Kathryn Morris The Yates Network ... (914) 204-6412

MENAFN26112024004107003653ID1108929493


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search