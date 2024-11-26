Tectonic Therapeutic To Present On December 3Rd, 2024 At The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (Tectonic), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare being held in New York on December 3-5, 2024.

Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference details:

Meetings: Presentation and one-on-one meetings Presentation Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 Presentation Time: 12:30 PM ET Presenter: Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Link



For more information regarding one-on-one meetings, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

The live webcast can also be accessed under“Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at . Once the conference has concluded, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Tectonic

Tectonic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging its proprietary GEODeTM (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery) technology platform, Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit and follow on LinkedIn .

