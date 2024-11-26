عربي


Freehold Royalties To Host Investor Day On December 3, 2024


11/26/2024 4:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) will be hosting an Investor Day on December 3, 2024, beginning at 10:00am MST at the Calgary petroleum Club in Calgary, Alberta. Please contact investor relations with any questions at ... .

Registration for the live broadcast and on-demand replay is available at . Freehold's 2024 Asset book and Investor Day presentation will be available on the website prior to the event at .

For further information contact
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Todd McBride, CPA, CMA Nick Thomson, CFA
Investor Relations Investor Relations
t. 403.221.0833 t. 403.221.0874
e. ... e. ...
w. w.

