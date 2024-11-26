Freehold Royalties To Host Investor Day On December 3, 2024
Date
11/26/2024 4:16:03 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) will be hosting an Investor Day on December 3, 2024, beginning at 10:00am MST at the Calgary petroleum Club in Calgary, Alberta. Please contact investor relations with any questions at ... .
Registration for the live broadcast and on-demand replay is available at . Freehold's 2024 Asset book and Investor Day presentation will be available on the website prior to the event at .
|
| For further information contact
|
|
| Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|
| Todd McBride, CPA, CMA
| Nick Thomson, CFA
| Investor Relations
| Investor Relations
| t. 403.221.0833
| t. 403.221.0874
| e. ...
| e. ...
| w.
| w.
|
|
