Newlake Capital Partners To Participate In Panel Discussion At The 13Th Annual MJ Biz Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the 13th Annual MJ Biz to be held December 3-6, 2024 at the Las Vegas Center in Las Vegas, NV.

MJ Biz Conference Panel Details:

Panel Date & Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. PT

Panel: How to Finance Real Estate for Your Cannabis Business

Location: Finance Forum, Room N115

A webcast of the presentation will be available after the event on the NewLake Investor Relations website at: .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

...

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

...

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

...

PH: (570) 209-2947