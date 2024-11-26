Fulcrum Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming December Conferences
11/26/2024 4:16:01 PM
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the"Company") (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:
Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
December 3, 2024
Fireside Chat at 12:00 pm ET, Participation link: HERE
New York, New York
Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
December 4, 2024
Miami, Florida
Evercore ISI 7th Annual HealthCONx Conference
December 5, 2024
Miami, Florida
The webcast of the Piper Sandler fireside chat will be accessible by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of Fulcrum Therapeutics' website at . A replay of the webcasts will be available on Fulcrum Therapeutics' website for at least 30 days following the presentations.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's lead program in clinical development is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin and in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
...
917-680-5608
