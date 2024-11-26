عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend


11/26/2024 4:16:01 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Board declares dividend of $0.0625 per common share

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon ” or the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024, payable on December 31, 2024. All dividends paid by the Company are“eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
...

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
...


MENAFN26112024004107003653ID1108929477


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search