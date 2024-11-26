Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend
Date
11/26/2024 4:16:01 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Board declares dividend of $0.0625 per common share
HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon ” or the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024, payable on December 31, 2024. All dividends paid by the Company are“eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
...
Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
...
MENAFN26112024004107003653ID1108929477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.