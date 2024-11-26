(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, (“O-I Glass” or“O-I”) today announced the Company will participate in Citi's 2024 Basic Materials on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

O-I Glass Chief Executive Officer Gordon Hardie and Chief Officer John Haudrich will present at 8:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:



The replay will be available through the above within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived for 90 days following the completion of the conference.

Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company's website, , prior to the event.

ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 23,000 people across 68 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $7.1 billion in 2023. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

contact:

Sr. Finance Coordinator

Attachment

O-I Glass to Present at Citi's 2024 Basic Materials Conference