Capital Power Announces Renewable Power Asset Sell-Down Transaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) ("Capital Power") and Axium Infrastructure (“Axium”) are pleased to announce that Axium, through one of its managed funds, has agreed to acquire a 49% interest in two operating Canadian wind facilities from Capital Power. The 246 MW portfolio includes the Quality Wind facility in British Columbia and the Dover and Nanticoke Wind facility in Ontario. Total pre-tax cash proceeds to Capital Power from the transaction are expected to be approximately $340 million, inclusive of working capital. The two wind facilities are fully contracted with investment grade counterparties and have a remaining weighted average contract life of ~11 years. Capital Power will continue to manage and operate the assets on behalf of the newly formed partnership under a long-term asset management agreement. Consistent with its strategy, the transaction represents the crystallization of a levered equity return in excess of Capital Power's capital allocation thresholds and enhances its financial flexibility. “We are proud to announce this asset sell-down transaction which represents a concrete instance of us unlocking asset value in alignment with our strategy,” said Jason Comandante, SVP, Head of Canada of Capital Power.“Our partnership with Axium, a well-respected investor, speaks to the market's recognition of Capital Power as a top-tier operator and developer.” “We are very pleased to establish a partnership with Capital Power,” said Elio Gatto, Vice President & Senior Investment Director at Axium.“This transaction is consistent with Axium's strategy of acquiring meaningful equity positions in high-quality renewable energy projects alongside top-tier partners.” The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. CIBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Capital Power and Dentons Canada LLP acted as legal advisor to Capital Power.

Facility Technology Installed

Capacity Commercial

Operation Date Location Quality Wind 142 MW 2013 Northeast British Columbia Port Dover & Nanticoke Wind 104 MW 2012 Southern Ontario



About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building clean power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.

About Axium Infrastructure Inc.

Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. Axium Infrastructure had over C$11.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, as well as approximately C$2.0 billion in co-investments. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London, the firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating, and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contract with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 265 infrastructure assets. For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.

