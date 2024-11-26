Kyle Moody Elected as Board Member of TRIAD Real estate Investors Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kyle Moody Elected as Board Member of TRIAD Investors Association

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA is excited to announce that Kyle Moody , Business Development Manager, has been elected as a board member of the Triad Real Estate Investors Association (Triad REIA). This achievement highlights Kyle's deep expertise and growing influence within the real estate community, making it both a personal milestone and a proud moment for American IRA.Kyle's election to the Triad REIA board reflects his unwavering dedication to the real estate and investment industry. With over seven years of experience at American IRA, Kyle has consistently demonstrated his commitment to helping investors achieve their financial goals through self-directed IRAs. His background in residential sales and property management, as well as commercial real estate, positions him as a valuable resource for clients exploring alternative investment strategies, particularly in real estate.“I'm honored to be elected to the Triad REIA board,” said Kyle Moody.“With my professional and now volunteer positions, it's an exciting opportunity to contribute further to the real estate investment community while continuing to support members in achieving their retirement goals if they desire self-directed IRAs.”About Kyle MoodyKyle Moody is the Business Development Manager at American IRA, where he leverages over 7 years of experience to drive firm growth. He holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Western Carolina University. Kyle is also a licensed North Carolina Real Estate Broker and a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE). With his diverse background, Kyle is committed to helping clients navigate retirement planning and maximize investment opportunities through self-directed IRAs.About American IRAAmerican IRA is a leader in self-directed retirement accounts, specializing in helping clients invest in a wide range of alternative assets including real estate, private equity, and more. With a focus on education and client success, American IRA empowers individuals to take control of their retirement planning with personalized support and expert guidance.

