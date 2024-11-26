2024 World Cold Chain Symposium, Focused On Building A Sustainable Cold Chain, Replay Now Available Online

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sponsors Thank Speakers and Audience for the Successful Live Event and Enthusiastic Interest in Watching the Impactful Symposium Online

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC) and its partners the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) OzonAction and the Cool Coalition, and its sponsor Carrier, announced today that the replay of the 2024 World Cold Chain Symposium is now available , and thank the speakers and live audience members once again for their participation at the Symposium in Bangkok, Thailand on the eve of the U.N. Montreal Protocol Meeting of the Parties on October 26th.

The Symposium brought together leaders from government, industry, nongovernmental organizations and academia to discuss the means of reducing food loss and waste through sustainable expansion of the food cold chain.

The 2024 Symposium focused on the theme of“Sustainable Growth: Building Business Models for Cold Chain Development” and expanded the cold chain conversation to include all facets of the sector. The program featured opening remarks from Meg Seki, Executive Director of the U.N. Ozone Secretariat, and Ed Dryden, President of Refrigeration for Carrier Corporation. The full speaker list is available on the Symposium website linked above.

The Symposium featured lively audience discussion following the experts sharing their knowledge and experiences of the end-to-end development of a sustainable cold chain. Topic areas included data gathering and modeling to establish the best practices for a market's local and regional needs, the development of financing mechanisms for initial capital, human capacity building, and the technology needs.

This holistic approach, which studied from all sides the development of a sustainable cold chain, took the high-level concepts from previous Symposiums and the results of the experts' previous work experiences to provide real-world advice to the audience members. The full agenda of the Symposium included the following panels:

1 Impact and Benefits of the Cold Chain

for Cold Chains – Connecting the Dots Servicing and Capacity Building Issues – Challenges and Opportunities

in Financing Opportunities and Mechanisms

“Following the work done over the last several years to increase visibility of cold chain necessity, this event has highlighted how far we have come and how much further we must go in the pursuit of sustainable cold chain expansion,” said Kevin Fay, Executive Director of the Global Food Cold Chain Council.

“Continuing to develop the sustainable cold chain will only improve the work for emissions reduction goals and decrease food loss and waste around the world. We thank our sponsors for continuing to work with us to highlight this important event.”

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.

UNEP OzonAction is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

