Intel Gets $7.86B To Rebuild US Chip Power: Government’S Biggest Tech Bet Yet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. has placed a massive bet on Intel to revive American chip manufacturing. The $7.86 billion award marks the largest direct subsidy ever given to a private company.



This deal carries weight beyond mere numbers - it represents America's push to break free from foreign chip production dependence.



Intel plans to transform four American states into semiconductor powerhouses. The company will build or expand facilities in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon.



These projects promise to create thousands of jobs across direct employment, construction, and supporting industries. The deal includes an immediate $1 billion payment to Intel based on achieved milestones.



The company will also receive a 25% tax credit on its planned $100 billion investment. This arrangement shows the government's urgency to secure domestic chip production.







America's share of global chip production has plunged from 37% to 12% since 1990. This decline sparked concerns about national security and economic vulnerability.



Intel's expansion aims to reverse this trend by bringing advanced semiconductor production back to American soil. Intel faces significant hurdles despite the funding.



The company's stock has lost half its value this year, and it recently announced substantial workforce reductions. Success is not guaranteed, but the stakes are too high for failure.



This deal transcends corporate profits. Semiconductors power everything from smartphones to military systems. The country that leads in chip production gains strategic advantage in technology, defense, and economic growth.



The success of this investment could shape America's future, determining whether it can reclaim technological independence or continue to rely on foreign manufacturers-even if most are based in allied nations.



For taxpayers, investors, and citizens alike, this story matters because it will shape the future of American technology leadership.

