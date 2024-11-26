عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Himachal Woman 'Sorry' For Bullying Kashmiri Traders

Himachal Woman 'Sorry' For Bullying Kashmiri Traders


11/26/2024 3:16:47 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Shimla- A woman caught on camera bullying two shawl sellers from Kashmir for trading their wares in Himachal Pradesh apologised on Tuesday.

The apology came a day after a 2.46 minute video that surfaced on social media showed her telling two Kashmiris not to come to the village and asking them to say“Jai Shri Ram” to prove they are“Hindustani.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the woman, in a 49-second clip, said,“I accept my mistake and apologise if I intentionally or unintentionally said something wrong. I told them not to come to my home as some women live alone here and are scared of strangers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video was shared by national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, who raised his voice against the incident when the first video turned up on X.

Khuehami had claimed that the video was from a village in Himachal's Hamirpur or Kangra districts. It is yet to be known where the incident took place.

Read Also Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Harassed In Himachal Pradesh

“No one will purchase their products, buy from our Hindu people,” the woman was seen telling others in the earlier video.“Don't come in my area,” she said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN26112024000215011059ID1108929354


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search