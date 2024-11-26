Second Annual Technology Summit Hosted By Integro Bank And Peak Spectrum At December's CEO Club Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHOENIX, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Integro is hosting its second annual summit with event sponsor, Peak Spectrum. This year-end panel event is designed to help business owners and leaders determine potential strategies and initiatives to undertake for their business in 2025. The panel will help identify the hidden risks and potential growth in to scale and compete effectively.

Peak Spectrum

Continue Reading

The event continues the overall mission of the Integro Bank CEO Club program to lift and transform lives by helping small businesses grow. This specific event takes that assistance further by specifically addressing ways to reduce costs and secure the operations of a small business.

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder at Integro Bank stated, "With the ever-changing landscape of technology, businesses owners and leaders continue to stress the need of support and guidance when it comes to their tech stack. This event has been designed to give local businesses the information they need to develop their tech strategy for 2025."

The panel speakers at the complimentary event will discuss key topics such as Cybersecurity, Public Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), Microsoft/email licensing, Unified Communications/Customer Experience, and Artificial Intelligence. The panel will also field questions and discuss specific concerns from small business owners as they prepare for the upcoming new year.

Event Details:



Date:

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location:

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue,

Phoenix, AZ

85053 This

is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

RSVP For the Event:



About Peak Spectrum

Peak Spectrum is a premier IT consulting services provider, offering clients a comprehensive range of IT services and solutions. They are committed to providing their clients with the best possible service and support, with a particular focus on customer satisfaction.

Visit



to learn more.

About

Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in

Phoenix, Arizona

(USA). Our

proprietary INTEGRO360SM

consultative approach and CEO Club

are designed

to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because

employment lifts people and transforms lives.

Visit



to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at

[email protected]

or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED