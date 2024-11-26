Second Annual Technology Summit Hosted By Integro Bank And Peak Spectrum At December's CEO Club Event
Date
11/26/2024 3:15:53 PM
Integro bank is hosting its second annual technology summit with event sponsor, Peak Spectrum. This year-end panel event is designed to help business owners and leaders determine potential strategies and initiatives to undertake for their business in 2025. The panel will help identify the hidden risks and potential growth in Technology to scale and compete effectively.
Peak Spectrum
The event continues the overall mission of the Integro Bank CEO Club program to lift and transform lives by helping small businesses grow. This specific event takes that assistance further by specifically addressing ways to reduce costs and secure the operations of a small business.
Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder at Integro Bank stated, "With the ever-changing landscape of technology, businesses owners and leaders continue to stress the need of support and guidance when it comes to their tech stack. This event has been designed to give local businesses the information they need to develop their tech strategy for 2025."
The panel speakers at the complimentary event will discuss key topics such as Cybersecurity, Public Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), Microsoft/email licensing, Unified Communications/Customer Experience, and Artificial Intelligence. The panel will also field questions and discuss specific concerns from small business owners as they prepare for the upcoming new year.
Event Details:
Date:
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location:
Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue,
Phoenix, AZ
85053
This
is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.
About Peak Spectrum
Peak Spectrum is a premier IT consulting services provider, offering clients a comprehensive range of IT services and solutions. They are committed to providing their clients with the best possible service and support, with a particular focus on customer satisfaction.
About
Integro Bank:
Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in
Phoenix, Arizona
(USA). Our
proprietary INTEGRO360SM
consultative approach and CEO Club
are designed
to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because
employment lifts people and transforms lives.
