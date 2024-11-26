Victory Plan To Be Inviting Ukraine To NATO French Politician

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nathalie Loiseau, Member of the European Parliament and coordinator of the Renew group in the Subcommittee on Security and Defense, believes that inviting Ukraine to would place the country in a strong position during peace negotiations and serve as a reliable security guarantee.

She stated this in an interview with Ukrinfor .

"Of course, this involves inviting Ukraine to NATO. One day, there will be negotiations to end the war. Ukraine must have a strong position in these negotiations, and we must provide reliable security guarantees," Loiseau said.

France is among the countries supporting Ukraine's accession to the Alliance, unlike, for instance, Germany.

"An invitation does not mean that Ukraine will become a NATO member the very next morning. But it would signal that the mistake made in Bucharest is beginning to be corrected. Since the start of the war, many red lines have shifted. Naturally, I support peace negotiations because I want the war to end for Ukrainians. However, I don't believe negotiations will be realistic under the current conditions Ukraine faces. In any case, I don't see any sign that Putin is ready for negotiations, nor do I hear anything from him that would make such talks possible," she said.

At the same time, Loiseau noted that Putin's escalating nuclear threats should primarily be seen as a propaganda tool.

"Russia's nuclear threats should not be taken lightly. However, they should also be understood for what they are - a propaganda instrument used by Russia when it senses a Western reaction to the presence of North Korean troops and the massive bombings of Kyiv and Odesa. At this moment, Russia is once again weaponizing its nuclear doctrine in propaganda. It's all designed to confuse public opinion. At the same time, we must avoid overreacting or responding to Putin in any special way beyond what President Macron has already said: 'A permanent member of the Security Council has invaded an independent country that posed no threat to it and is using nuclear rhetoric irresponsibly,'" explained the MEP.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot considers Putin's nuclear threats to be nothing more than rhetoric, consistent with what he has used in recent years.