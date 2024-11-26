Russians Attempting To Destroy Ukrainian Fortifications Near Vovchansk With Glide Bombs, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have intensified the use of glide bombs and multiple-launch rocket systems on the Vovchansk front in an effort to destroy the Ukrainian fortifications.

This was reported during a television broadcast by the spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group, Yevhen Romanov, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Combat operations are ongoing constantly in the Vovchansk direction and in Vovchansk itself. The enemy is attempting to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. Their tactics remain unchanged, except they have recently begun using glide bombs and flamethrower rocket systems more frequently, aiming to destroy the fortifications held by our defenders," Romanov stated.

According to Romanov, the Russian forces are unable to advance with large columns or heavy armored vehicles because all areas are pre-sighted by the Ukrainian forces.

"There are fire assets on standby, aerial reconnaissance with drones is constantly conducted, and strike drones patrol the skies. The enemy cannot advance in any other way than in small groups," the spokesperson explained.

Romanov also noted that weather conditions are impacting the course of combat operations in northern Kharkiv region. Rain, fog, and strong winds have made the use of strike and reconnaissance drones either impossible or significantly less effective.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kharkiv front saw four combat engagements near Vovchansk on November 26.