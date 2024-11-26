Ballistic Attack On Dnipro Not To Deter Allies From Supporting Ukraine NATO Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the NATO-Ukraine Council (NUC) meeting, allies declared that Russia's ballistic missile strike on Dnipro, involving an experimental medium-range missile, will neither change the nature of the conflict nor deter NATO members from continuing their military assistance to Ukraine.



As reported by Ukrinform, the statement was published on the NATO website.

"During the meeting, NATO Allies reaffirmed their support for Ukraine. The attack, which targeted Dnipro, is seen as another attempt by Russia to terrorize the civilian population in Ukraine and intimidate those who support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression," the statement reads.

The statement also reiterated NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah's remarks that“deploying this capability will neither change the course of the conflict nor deter NATO Allies from supporting Ukraine.”

The virtual meeting included high-ranking military officials who briefed participants of the NATO-Ukraine Council. The meeting was chaired by NATO's acting Deputy Secretary General, Boris Ruge.

The next meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council is due to take place during the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers that will be held on 3-4 December.

As reported, following Russia's experimental ballistic missile strike on Dnipro, Ukraine convened the NATO-Ukraine Council to address the implications of this attack. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is also set to discuss the strike at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.