Ukraine's Troops Repel Russian Assault, Destroy Seven Amphibious Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Donetsk region, fighters from the King Danylo 24th Brigade repelled an attempt by the Russian to storm their positions in Chasiv Yar, destroying seven amphibious combat vehicles.

The press service of the King Danylo 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported this on Telegram, posting a corresponding , seen by Ukrinform.

Video: King Danylo 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade

"The invaders sought to take advantage of adverse weather conditions, but when trying to cross the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, our mines offered them a "nice" welcome. Then the enemy group was finished off by drones and artillery," the military informed.

The brigade clarified that this time they destroyed a BMD-4, one of the most modern samples available to the Russian armed forces, normally used by elite airborne assault troops. Each unit is estimated at $11 million.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards operating in the Volchansk axis hit the Russian positions, employing artillery, also destroying an ammunition depot.

Illustrative photo