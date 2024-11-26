The Lantern Fest At Saraswati World School Showcases Young Scientific Minds

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 26th November, 2024: Saraswati World School, Hoogly, successfully hosted its much-anticipated event, The Lantern Fest, a grand science showcasing the extraordinary creativity and innovation of its students. The exhibition, which took place at the school's premises in G.T. Road, Bandel, was inaugurated by Chairman, Mr. Vikrant Singh and Vice Chairman, Mr. Vinod Singh. The event highlighted the brilliance of Saraswati World School's young minds through a captivating array of working models, scientific diagrams, charts, and innovative displays. It was a resounding success and was attended by a large number of parents, teachers, and students.



The students showcased their research and learning across various disciplines including Science, Language and Literature, Mathematics, and Sustainable Environment. The eye-catching decorations and systematic explanations added to the charm of the event, making it an educational and visual delight for visitors.



On this Occasion, Mrs. Shyamasree Biswas, Principal of Saraswati World School, expressed her pride in the exceptional efforts of the students and teachers, saying,“The Lantern Fest has been a fantastic celebration of creativity and innovation. It is a testament to the dedication of our students and faculty. This exhibition not only showcased their scientific prowess but also their ability to integrate art and technology, offering a glimpse into the future of education. The Lantern Fest featured over 100 working models, with each display carefully crafted by the students, demonstrating their knowledge, problem-solving skills, and artistic talents. It was an excellent platform for the children to explore and present their ideas while fostering a love for science and technology.”



Saraswati World School continues to stand as a leading educational institution in Hoogly, offering an enriching environment for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Recognized among the top CBSE schools in West Bengal, the school remains committed to nurturing young minds, encouraging innovation, and providing an academic experience that prepares them for the future.

