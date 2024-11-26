UN Experts Call For Full Compliance With ICC Arrest Warrants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 26 (Kuna) -- Warning against double standards, United Nations experts called on all states to fully comply with the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement issued in Geneva on Tuesday, the experts stated that they had documented numerous grave violations committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians following the military assault on Gaza and other Palestinian territories since October 7, 2023.

They noted that lack of accountability in particular for violations committed by Israeli forces was an enabling factor to the increasing and untenable violence in the region affecting the lives and futures of both Palestinians.

Welcoming the ICC's decision, the experts reminded States of their legal and moral obligation to uphold international law and punish war criminals stating that the power to enforce these arrest warrants rests with governments.

"Compliance with the arrest warrants is critical to overcome long-standing impunity benefiting perpetrators and to end grave crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," they said urging national courts to contribute to the ICC's efforts to ensure justice.

The statement was released from more than 40 UN experts and special rapporteurs including the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory Francesca Albanese the Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms Ben Saul. (end)

