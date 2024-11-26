US Envoy Discusses Yemen With Saudi, Omani Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking visited Muscat, Oman, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 24-25 to discuss with his counterparts in both countries the need to stop Houthi on vessels in the southern Red Sea.

"These attacks continue to endanger the lives of civilian mariners, harm economies in the region and raise barriers to the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance to Yemenis and those in need across the region," the State Dept. said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Special Envoy emphasized steps to counter Houthi attacks, including identifying and interdicting illicit goods and weapons from Iran and deterring Houthi cooperation with malign regional and international actors.

Special Envoy Lenderking highlighted the United States' grave concern over the ongoing and illegitimate Houthi detentions of UN, humanitarian, and embassy staff, according to the statement.

He expressed the United States' alarm about the Houthi plan to refer certain detainees to a sham "security court" known for handing down death sentences of political prisoners based on forced confessions.

The Special Envoy highlighted the vital role of international and diplomatic staff in Yemen and the need to ensure that they can freely and safely provide essential and life-saving assistance to the Yemeni people, it added. (end)

