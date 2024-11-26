Israeli Inner Cabinet Likely To Approve Ceasefire Deal With Hezbollah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation's Prime said Tuesday his war cabinet (also known as inner cabinet) was ready to implement the ceasefire deal reached with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

The deal provides a path for ending the war in Lebanon but allows Israel to "respond forcefully to any violation" by Hezbollah, Netanyahu said in a speech.

If Hezbollah violates the agreement or attempts to rearm, "we will strike decisively," he warned, adding that Israel retains complete freedom of military action "in full coordination with the United States."

The deal allows Israel to focus on the Iranian threat and separate the northern front from the southern one with Hamas, he affirmed. (end)

