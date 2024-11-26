Moseley Collins Law Expands To El Dorado Hills, Bringing Over 60 Years Of Combined Experience To The Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Moseley Collins, the owner of the firm, is excited to bring his team's expertise and dedication to the El Dorado Hills community. With over 60 years of combined experience, the attorneys at Moseley Collins Law have successfully won millions of dollars for their clients. Their track record of success and commitment to fighting for justice has earned them a reputation as one of the most trusted law firms in California."We are thrilled to expand our services to El Dorado Hills and help those who have been injured due to the negligence of others," said Moseley Collins. "Our team is dedicated to providing personalized and compassionate legal representation to our clients, and we are confident that our new office will allow us to better serve the community."If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, do not hesitate to contact Moseley Collins Law for a free consultation. Their team of experienced attorneys is ready to fight for your rights and provide you with the best legal representation. For more information, visit their website at or call (916) 444-4444.

