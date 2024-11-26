(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global

flexible industrial packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for flexible industrial packaging from end-user industries

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing demand for biodegradable packaging alternative. However,

volatility in raw material prices of flexible industrial packaging poses a challenge market players include Aluflexpack AG, Amcor Plc, Anglo American plc, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., ePac Holdings LLC, Eskay Flexible Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd., Flexibles Industrial Packages Co., Global Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Industrial Packaging supply Inc., International Paper Co., Kiliper Corp., LC Packaging International BV, SAFEPACK Inc., Sealed Air Corp., SIG Group AG, Sonoco Products Co., and Surepak Ltd..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Pouches, Wraps, Rollstock, and Bags), Application (Chemical industry, Construction industry, Food and beverages industry, Pharmaceutical industry, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aluflexpack AG, Amcor Plc, Anglo American plc, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., ePac Holdings LLC, Eskay Flexible Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd., Flexibles Industrial Packages Co., Global Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Industrial Packaging supply Inc., International Paper Co., Kiliper Corp., LC Packaging International BV, SAFEPACK Inc., Sealed Air Corp., SIG Group AG, Sonoco Products Co., and Surepak Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Flexible Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to shifting industry preferences towards sustainable solutions. Vendors are expanding their product portfolios with eco-friendly pouches, bags, sachets, and roll stocks, incorporating properties like metal, plastic, and paper. The personal care and pharmaceutical sectors are key drivers, demanding cost-effective and strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions. Modern FIBCs are manufactured using environmentally friendly woven PP fabric, reflecting this trend towards sustainable industrial packaging.



Market

Challenges

The Flexible Packaging Market has experienced significant growth due to increasing industrialization and construction activities in emerging economies. This trend is driven by rising demand for construction, chemical, and food and beverage products. Flexible packaging solutions, including pouches, bags, sachets, and roll stocks, are crucial for efficient transportation and storage. In 2021, the global merchandise trade grew by 4%, boosting the demand for cost-effective packaging in sectors like personal care and pharmaceuticals. Strategic activities, such as mergers and acquisitions, continue to shape the packaging industry, with players investing in metal, plastic, and paper packaging technologies.

Segment Overview



This flexible industrial packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Pouches

1.2 Wraps

1.3 Rollstock 1.4 Bags



2.1 Chemical industry

2.2 Construction industry

2.3 Food and beverages industry

2.4 Pharmaceutical industry 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Pouches- The Flexible Packaging Market experiences continuous growth, particularly in the segments of pouches, bags, sachets, and roll stocks. This market caters to various industries, including food, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors. Pouches, available in stand-up, spouted, and eco-friendly versions, are popular due to their adaptability, convenience, and sustainability. Bags and sachets offer similar benefits, while roll stocks provide versatility. Metal, plastic, and paper materials are commonly used in this market. Strategic activities, such as mergers and acquisitions, shape the competitive landscape. In the food industry, pouches are used for snacks, coffee, and pet food, while pharmaceutical sector relies on pouches for drugs and medical devices. Cost-effective packaging solutions are a key focus in this market.

Market Research Overview

The Flexible Industrial Packaging Market encompasses a broad range of products designed for protecting and transporting various goods. These include agrochemicals, foods, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial materials. The market is driven by several factors, such as the need for lightweight, easy-to-handle packaging solutions, increasing consumer demand for convenient and sustainable packaging, and the growing trend towards automation and digitization in manufacturing processes. Moreover, the expansion of global trade and the rise of e-commerce have fueled the demand for flexible industrial packaging. The market is segmented based on materials, applications, and regions. Key materials used in this market are polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and biodegradable polymers. The major applications include food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and industrial and specialty packaging. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, and the expanding industrial sector in emerging economies. However, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of raw materials and the increasing competition from alternative packaging solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

