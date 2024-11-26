Duffy Kruspodin Partners Recognized As Top 100 Accountants In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yelena Papiryan, CPA

Jackie Sawiris, EA, MBA, MAFM

Duffy Kruspodin Tax Partners Yelena Papiryan and Jackie Sawiris have been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 Accountants list.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Duffy Kruspodin (DK) , a leading accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce that two of its esteemed partners, Yelena Papiryan , CPA, and Jackie Sawiris , EA, MBA, MAFM have been recognized as Top 100 Accountants in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This prestigious accolade highlights their exceptional contributions to the accounting profession and their unwavering commitment to client success.

Yelena Papiryan: A Force in International Tax and Business Advisory

A seasoned CPA with a global perspective, Yelena has been instrumental in shaping DK's International Tax Specialization team and co-leads the firm's Restaurant, Franchise, and Hospitality Group. Her dedication to client service and ability to navigate complex tax regulations have solidified her reputation as a trusted advisor.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Yelena is deeply committed to mentoring and empowering the next generation of accountants. She actively supports staff through counseling, training, and encouragement, inspiring them to pursue their professional goals. Additionally, Yelena is passionate about giving back to the community, particularly by assisting local immigrant-owned businesses and educating them on government incentives.

Jackie Sawiris: A Trailblazer in Accounting and Community Service

Jackie's remarkable journey from working in a pharmacy to being a successful Enrolled Agent and partner at DK is a testament to her perseverance and dedication. Her expertise in various industries, including Arts, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare, Real Estate, and Retail, has made her an invaluable asset to the firm.

Jackie's commitment to mentorship is evident in her dedication to guiding and supporting staff members. She fosters a supportive work environment and empowers her team to reach their full potential. In addition to her professional pursuits, Jackie actively volunteers in her community, supporting organizations like the Palestine Childrens Relief Fund (PCRF) and the YMCA. Her involvement in her son's football team as treasurer demonstrates her dedication to giving back.

“We are incredibly proud of Yelena and Jackie for being recognized as Top 100 Accountants in Los Angeles,” said Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS, Managing Partner at DK.“Their exceptional skills, unwavering commitment to client service, and dedication to mentoring and community involvement exemplify the values of our firm.”

