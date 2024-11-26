Embrace The Warmth Of Community This Holiday: Let Lutheran Home's Move-In Service Do All The Work While You Enjoy New Beginnings

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As the holiday season approaches, Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights extends a warm invitation to seniors considering a lifestyle change as winter begins setting in and the days get shorter. Many people think they need to wait until after the holidays to explore senior living, but why wait? The holiday season is a wonderful time to make a move, as communities like Lutheran Home offer festive events and activities that help residents stay engaged, connected and surrounded by new friends.







Image caption: Lutheran Home supports Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services.

Loneliness can be exacerbated around the holidays, especially for people living alone, but Lutheran Home has a host of holiday activities planned for residents to stay engaged, connected and active. Starting with a decked out, holiday-themed campus for the holidays, a holiday performance with preschoolers from Shepherd's Flock, a holiday Auxiliary Christmas Sale, a Hearthstone Holiday Open House and a Christmas Concert with the Chicago Master Singers.



Lutheran Home's gorgeous campus is decked for the holidays – 12/1

Hearthstone Assisted Living holiday floral centerpiece-making class – 12/5 (RSVP is required)

Holiday Auxiliary Christmas Sale (Holiday ornaments, baked goods and more) – 12/6 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hearthstone Holiday Open House – 12/12 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Shepherd's Flock Intergenerational Christmas Program with a Santa Visit – 12/13 at 10:15 a.m. for residents and childcare families.

A Holiday Concert with the Chicago Master Singers – 12/13 at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome!

A special Christmas dinner menu for residents and families.

A Holiday Giving Tree to fulfill residents' gift requests, graciously donated by team members and guests. The Life Enrichment team ensures each resident receives a Christmas gift.

“Our non-profit community is built around creating activities to help our residents age actively,” said Jennifer Darnell, vice president of sales and marketing.“Many people have the misconception that once you move into a nursing home, you can't move again. We want to support Arlington Heights elders this holiday season who want to make the move but feel stuck and aren't sure where to start.

“Lutheran Home will help cover the moving costs for new assisted living residents. Studies show seniors are healthier when they are part of an active and engaging community like Lutheran Home. We look forward to welcoming new residents this holiday season.”

For more information and to RSVP (space is limited for some events), please visit Lutheran Home events.

From upscale assisted living apartment homes and private skilled nursing suites with tailored support services, social and education opportunities, fitness classes and made-from-scratch dining, Lutheran Home has designed a welcoming environment to help residents maintain cognitive abilities and social connections. Because moving is often an obstacle for older adults, they also offer comprehensive move-in services to provide peace of mind for anyone needing extra help settling into their new home.

Timing is also important to consider with a move; if seniors move before Christmas, they'll experience the Lutheran Home holidays and the beautiful and spiritual nature of the community. Living in a community allows older adults to enjoy an easier lifestyle without home maintenance, including snow and ice removal, or other responsibilities.

About Lutheran Home:

Lutheran Home is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services. They offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, an Adult Day Club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd's Flock Child Care and Preschool. They invest in a full, robust continuum of care that can address early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form care supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support. It's Grace-Filled living.

For more information, visit Lutheran Home.

Media Inquiries:

