Unveiling Peace Amidst Pain: A Christian Perspective On Bearing And Processing The Burdens Of Life’S Toughest Challenges

Charleston, SC, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of life's unpredictable calamity, a steady light guides us all: God.

In his new release, Dr. Michael Messina draws on his years of experience as a clinical psychologist and Christian counselor to offer a faith-based perspective on how to handle the seemingly insurmountable obstacles we all face throughout our lives.

In Death, Disease, Disaster, & Despicable Evil: Finding Peace in the Face of Tragedy, Dr. Messina combines psychological principles with biblical teachings to provide a roadmap for managing the emotional distress of anxiety, depression, and anger that often accompany tragedy.

“I tackle some very difficult questions related to the sovereignty of God over tragedy and how and why evil exists,” explained Dr. Messina.“This topic has been written about extensively by theologians, but I don't know of a psychologist who has written a book on this specifically.”

Part of the self-help book's uniqueness? A distinctive approach to reshaping thoughts and responses to unfortunate situations through a Christ-centered perspective.

Death, Disease, Disaster, & Despicable Evil is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author:

Dr. Michael Messina, a licensed clinical psychologist and Christian counselor, is the founder of Dr. Messina & Associates, a mental health private practice in Texas. With two decades of experience in psychotherapy, psychological testing, and Christian counseling, he specializes in treating anxiety, depression, and trauma. A former pastor, he has held academic positions and frequently lectures at various institutions. Dr. Messina has also collaborated with media outlets such as CBS and CNBC. Passionate about integrating his Christian faith into clinical practice, Dr. Messina's work is a beacon of hope for those grappling with tragedy. He has been married for 21 years and has two sons.

