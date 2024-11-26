Qued Lands No. 6 In 2025 Freighttech 25 Ranking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prasad Gollapalli brings over 25 years of experience in logistics tech development to his role as CEO of Qued

Qued has launched an AI-enabled smart workflow that transforms load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers.

AI-driven automated load appointment scheduling provider cracks top 10 in first year of participation in annual FreightWaves recognition program.

- Prasad Gollapalli, founder, chairman and CEO, Qued. BROADLANDS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qued, Inc., which deploys an AI-enabled smart workflow platform that automates load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers, has been named No. 6 in FreightWaves' annual FreightTech 25 ranking of the industry's top transportation and supply chain technology providers.It's the seventh year that FreightWaves has produced the FreightTech 25, which is open to technology companies and transportation providers and honors the most innovative companies in transportation and logistics over the past calendar year. The awards were announced last week on the final day of the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight Festival.“This is an awesome achievement, the first time in the program's history that a company that has been around for just over a year, has achieved a ranking as high as No. 6 on this respected list,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder, chairman and CEO of Qued.“I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of our customers -- 3PLs, carriers and brokers -- who took the time to vote for Qued and provide their positive feedback for our solution,” said Gollapalli.“As importantly, I want to commend our team on their dedication and hard work. You are tackling a critical industry challenge with great vigor and valor.”Nominations for the FreightTech awards opened earlier this year. FreightWaves convened a panel of industry experts which initially reviewed and evaluated hundreds of nominees, which were then narrowed down to a list that comprised the FreightTech 100 companies. FreightWaves then sent that list to approximately 80 CEOs, industry leaders, academics and investors who served as industry judges, who then did a final evaluation to produce the FreightTech 25.ABOUT QUED -- Qued is a cloud-based AI enabled smart workflow automation platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers into the future. It automates the entire process seamlessly, securing the ideal time slot to schedule loads - all types of loads; even multi-stop loads. No more juggling spreadsheets, a high volume of email, and a variety of portal logins. Carriers enjoy a smoother workflow, shippers gain increased visibility, and brokers build trust with on-time deliveries. Qued strengthens relationships by improving communications and transparency. No more missed appointments and frustrated customers – Qued's intelligent platform delivers the efficiency and reliability you need, helping your business thrive. Let Qued's real-time AI platform streamline your workflow and help build your business. Qued is a certified integration partner of McLeod Software. For more information about Qued, visit us at , or send us an email to .... Media Contact: Gary Frantz, Qued, ..., (925) 594-1434.

