Sedona International Film Festival Welcomes Strategic 3C To Drive Communications And Analytics Strategy

Sedona International Film Festival partners with Strategic 3C to enhance communications, social media, and analytics, driving audience growth and engagement.

- Patrick SchweissSEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) is proud to embark on an exciting new partnership with Strategic 3C (S3C) an esteemed advisory firm guided by the innovative leadership of Donn Jersey. Together, they are poised to revolutionize the festival's audience engagement strategies, just in time for its highly anticipated 31st season, running from March 22nd to February 2nd.This collaboration marks a bold new chapter for SIFF, combining Strategic 3C's expertise in social media, press outreach, and data analytics with the festival's passion for celebrating the art of film. Through this partnership, SIFF will enhance its storytelling, expand its reach to new audiences, and create even deeper connections with its loyal supporters.“Donn and his team bring a level of innovation and expertise that is unmatched in the arts and nonprofit world,” shared Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of SIFF.“Their proven ability to elevate organizations messaging aligns perfectly with our vision for SIFF's future. Together, we're not just amplifying our message-we're transforming how audiences experience the festival. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to making the Sedona International Film Festival a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable event.”With an illustrious career spanning both nonprofit and corporate sectors, Donn Jersey is no stranger to creative leadership. From spearheading award-winning storytelling platforms at Greenspun Media Group such as LasVegasSun, LasVegasWeekly, VegasINC and many others to co-founding Mission High School, the nation's first public recovery high school, Jersey has continually pushed boundaries with vast success through communication and fundraising strategies.. At the Utah Shakespeare Festival, he shattered fundraising records and oversaw transformational communication campaigns. His expertise will now help SIFF elevate its digital presence and audience engagement to new heights.“We are honored to partner with the Sedona International Film Festival-a cultural treasure that has inspired audiences for decades,” said Donn Jersey, Founder and Principal of Strategic 3C.“Patrick and his team have cultivated an extraordinary celebration of storytelling that brings the Sedona community together. We're excited to help amplify their vision and create even more meaningful connections with current audiences and attract new cinephiles from across the globe.”As SIFF approaches its 31st season, this partnership with Strategic 3C sets the stage for groundbreaking growth and innovation, ensuring the festival remains a beacon of cinematic excellence and community enrichment.For tickets and more information about the upcoming season, visit .For Media Inquiried please contact Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director, Sedona International Film ... or call 928-301-7455

